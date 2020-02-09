In the first quarter against Liberty on Saturday, North Alabama head coach Missy Tiber saw her players being tentative on the offensive end of the floor.
The Lions fell behind 10-2 and much like the last two games, couldn’t get a shot to fall. So Tiber told her players that the next person who comes out tentative is coming to the bench.
The response turned out to be the most points UNA has scored in almost two months with four players scoring in double figures as the Lions beat Liberty 86-75.
“After I said that, we just went back out there and started shooting,” Tiber said. “(And) they started going in.”
UNA trailed for much of the first half until midway through the second quarter. Kenysha Coulson who finished with 19 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers before Ansley Eubank (13 points) hit one of her own to give the Lions their first lead.
The sequence allowed UNA to head to the locker room with a 3-point lead, but also created confidence on the offensive end. Over the final two quarters, UNA shot 55.6 percent from the field and 53.8 from the 3-point line. Olivia Noah came off the bench and added 13 points.
By finishing the game shooting 51.6 percent from the field, it marked the first time since Dec. 22 in a win over South Carolina State that the Lions shot over 50 percent. As well, it was the most points scored overall since scoring 99 in the same game.
“We needed one person to get us out of (the slump) and (today) it just happened to be me,” Coulson said after the game. “Like coach Tiber says in practice ‘makes are contagious.’ Everybody caught it and started making them.”
Much like the last time the Lions played Liberty, the Flames managed to fight themselves back into the game. Late in the fourth quarter, Liberty cut the lead to single-digits, primarily scoring points in the paint led by 23 points from forward Keyen Green.
Ivy Wallen, who hit the shot in overtime to ice the game when UNA beat Liberty 76-71 in overtime on Jan. 13, went 7 for 9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to ensure her team the win. She finished with 18 points and nine assists.
Wallen said she knew Liberty would fight back, but UNA did the things it needed to do to be successful late. A key was only turning it over seven times in the second half and finishing with 15.
“We played UNA basketball today,” Wallen said. “Kenysha came out and gave us a spark. (As far as turnovers), I just tried to make sure I made good passes and got my teammates where they needed to be.”
As for Coulson, she’s spent the last couple of games still dealing with complications from a foot injury. Although she still has the nagging injury, she hit five 3-pointers in her best offensive game since scoring 20 against Alabama State on Dec. 17.
“I’m still hurting, (but) pushing through it,” Coulson said. “I’m doing it for my teammates and coaches.”
What’s plagued UNA over the last two road games splitting wins and losses at NJIT and Jacksonville was shooting. Coulson explained the conversation before game was to keep fighting no matter the circumstances, which proved to be what the Lions needed to win.
“When we got down, we just kept fighting,” Coulson said. “That was the motto for today.”
