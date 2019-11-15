North Alabama women’s basketball traveled to Iowa City Iowa for a test against Iowa and took the Hawkeyes down to the wire before falling just short, 86-81.
The Lions (2-1) were down by 12 at one point in the third quarter but fought back to trail by only two by the start of the fourth.
UNA hung tough with an Iowa team (2-0) that won the Big Ten Tournament last season and was down by only three with only 54 seconds remaining.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” head coach Missy Tiber said in a phone interview. “We played really well but we didn’t play perfect. There’s still a lot of room for this team team to get better. I just think this team has just so much. So many good opportunities are going to happen for us this year if we play the way we did tonight.”
The Lions had four players in double figures, with Emma Wallen leading the charge with 19 points, Kenysha Coulson with 16 points and eight assists and Ivy Wallen with 13 points.
Tiber specifically pointed out the play of freshman guard Jaila Roberts, who was one of the four in double figures with 11. A lot of her minutes came in crucial moments, Tiber said.
Both teams traded baskets early in the game and Emma Wallen led the charge, scoring 10 points in the first quarter alone.
The Hawkeyes regained the lead before halftime, 35-34 and carried that momentum over into the second half. Led by Kathleen Doyle — who finished with 20 points and seven assists — the Hawkeyes went on a 10-2 run to start the second half and gain momentum to lead as many by 12 with less than three minutes remaining in the quarter.
UNA, however, responded, picking up the tempo on the fast break to cut the lead to 58-56 heading into the fourth.
“I knew this team was going to fight. They were never going to give up,” Tiber said. “If there’s a play or two that goes our way ... we had every opportunity, we could’ve won this.”
The fourth quarter followed the back-and-forth trend of the first half until Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall hit a three-pointer to put the Hawkeyes up by six with just over a minute to go.
At that point, the Lions had to start fouling and the Hawkeyes took advantage at the free-throw line to keep the Lions at bay.
UNA players and Tiber walked off the court on Thursday night upset they didn’t win, but pleased with the effort. The seniors stepped up in the game while younger players followed suit, which is part of the makeup of the Lions team.
“What we did was impressive. We just were playing,” Tiber said. “We were playing our hearts out.”
UNA visits Tennessee State at 5:30 p.m. Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.