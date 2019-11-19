NASHVILLE — A win is a win is a win is pretty much how North Alabama women’s coach Missy Tiber and Lions players Ivy Wallen and Ansley Eubank characterized Monday’s 88-63 thumping of Tennessee State.
UNA didn’t look nearly as sharp in the 25-point victory over the Tigers four days after taking Iowa to the wire in an eventual 86-81 loss, and Tiber let her team know it.
Even though five players scored in double figures, Tiber was concerned about defensive execution and lack of paying attention to the pregame scouting report.
“Ugly game,” Tiber said. “We just never got into any kind of a flow. There were so many bang-bang fouls called there was no flow to the game whatsoever.”
A total of 54 fouls were whistled, including 29 on the Lions. No Lions player fouled out, but three finished with four fouls and two more had three fouls when the game was over.
“It was completely different officiating from what we have been having, and then we had trouble guarding some of their girls. They were putting their head down and bulling their way to the basket, especially with their left hand.”
TSU made 21 of 33 free throws, while UNA was 15 of 22.
The letdown was not unexpected, but still disappointing, Tiber said.
“You play Iowa and then you play Tennessee State – you have to mentally be more mature than that,” she said. “They're kids, and as much as you tell them that you go into a place and you aren’t prepared to win, you can lose to anybody. If you go in prepared, you can beat anybody.”
Ansley Eubank, who finished with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, said the Lions lacked energy at the start.
“We talked about it at halftime, but honestly we just pulled it out,” she said. “We didn’t play to our level; we needed to play to our level and we didn’t do it tonight. But we pulled out a win.”
Point guard Ivy Wallen, who had 11 points and 10 assists, agreed UNA didn’t play up to its potential. She said it wasn’t a case of a letdown, though.
“We didn’t play our best,” she said. “We weren’t playing with our usual confidence we have been coming out with.”
Wallen agreed the constant foul calls disrupted the flow.
“We had so many players in foul trouble it messed up our subbing,” she said. “It’s just hard to get momentum going when there are so many stoppages of play.”
There were positives for the Lions, though. Brittany Panetti scored 15 points in 15 minutes. Freshman Jaida Bond, from nearby Murfreesboro, scored 13 points, Emma Wallen had 15 points and Jaylin Austin grabbed 12 rebounds and had nine points.
“She was just going in there and keeping balls alive on both ends of the court,” Tiber said. “If she can continue to get better it is really going to help us.”
UNA essentially used two big quarters to beat the Tigers. Leading 19-18 after the first quarter, the Lions outscored TSU 23-11 in the second. After playing even in the third, UNA closed the game with a 21-9 run in the final quarter.
Taylor Roberts led Tennessee State (1-2) with 17 points. Jazmine Young had 16.
UNA takes a nine-day break before its next game Nov. 27 against Samford in Flowers Hall.
