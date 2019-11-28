FLORENCE – Missy Tiber watched her North Alabama basketball players miss layups and 3-pointers they usually make, carelessly handle the ball and too often defend poorly in Wednesday’s lunchtime game against Samford.
The result was the ugliest loss in quite a while for the UNA women’s basketball team, 79-63 to Samford.
It matched last season’s 16-point loss to Florida Gulf Coast as the Lions’ worst home loss since February 2017.
Though Samford has played a challenging early schedule and is perhaps better than its 2-6 record suggests, UNA (3-2) was outplayed all day.
“At times we tried to show a little bit of spunk, but it was just never at a level where you need to be to be a successful Division I program on your home court,” Tiber said.
“It’s disappointing. It’s probably one of my most disappointing games here at home since we made this transition (to Division I). I’m just really disappointed in the team.”
UNA failed to score in the first six minutes, missing a mix of open and difficult shots as an 11-0 deficit built.
Freshman guard Jaila Roberts made two nice assists and hit a 3 from the top of the key to get the Lions going, and later senior forward Brittany Panetti reached 1,000 career points with a short shot to tie the game at 22.
But Samford immediately went on a 20-4 run to close the half, and UNA never got closer than within six after that.
Natalie Armstrong, Samford’s 6-2 post, had 24 points and 14 rebounds. Shauntai Battle scored 16 and Olivia Crozer 10. Charity Brown had five points and six assists and broke UNA’s press a few times.
“Today we just weren’t into it, and I think that’s what led to so many defensive mistakes,” Tiber said.
Samford had 19 turnovers - two more than UNA - but the Bulldogs outrebounded UNA 42-27 and shot 49 percent.
“I know we have some defensive weaknesses. I know that. We’re not the greatest defensive team in the world,” Tiber said. “But the mistakes of giving a wide open 3 to a 3-point shooter and then locking up on a kid that can’t shoot the 3? That’s how you know your kids, they’re just not where they need to be mentally.”
UNA cut its 16-point deficit to six early in the fourth quarter when Ivy Wallen found Emma Wallen on a fast break, but Armstrong followed with a 3-point play and two more foul shots in the next 90 seconds.
Tiber said UNA did a much better job defending a similar post player at Iowa than it did defending Armstrong.
Ivy Wallen led UNA with 22 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Panetti had 13 points, Emma Wallen nine and Ansley Eubank eight.
Kenysha Coulson, who hurt her right knee against Tennessee State and missed several subsequent practices, had four points on 2-for-8 shooting, four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 29 minutes.
“I think she moved around fine, but she looked like she hadn’t practiced in a week,” Tiber said.
Ivy Wallen acknowledged the Lions are “not in our groove right now.”
“We’ve just got to get in the gym more and when we get to practice make sure our minds are right and (we’re) mentally and physically there every single day. And I don’t think we’re there right now,” she said.
“I have no doubt in this team. Yes, we had a letdown today but I don’t have any doubt we’re going to pick it back up. That’s one thing about this team is we’re not going to give up on ourselves.”
UNA will travel to the Denver Classic, with a game Friday against Alabama A&M and Saturday against UC-Irvine.
“I think we’ll wake ourselves up and get better Friday when we step on the court,” Tiber said.
