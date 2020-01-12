NASHVILLE, Tenn. — North Alabama head coach Missy Tiber calls her five senior starters “gamers.”
That’s what the group, along with some help on the bench, had to be in an 84-72 win over Lipscomb on Saturday.
Whether it was a 28-point performance from Ivy Wallen, several drawn charges from Kenysha Coulson or solid defense from Ansley Eubank, the Lions needed all of it to push past the Bisons.
It was a game in which UNA (11-3, 3-0) held control, but the Bisons kept fighting, forcing the Lions to not let up, especially in the second half.
“That team is not going to quit,” Tiber said. “They bust their butts for 40 minutes. (These) road games aren’t easy to come by. You have to fight him out. You have to grind them out.”
The Lions took control at the 6:30 mark of the second quarter, going on a 17-0 run heading into halftime to lead 38-22. But Lipscomb (4-12, 1-2), led by Lawrence County (Tenn.) grad Taylor Clark, stormed back with 25 points in the third quarter .
Lipscomb kept it within single digits for the early part of the fourth quarter before clutch shots from Wallen — especially when she drove to the basket — helped put the Lions ahead for good.
“Coach Tiber said just put your head down and go,” Ivy Wallen said. “For taller girls, it’s harder to get down to my level. I just put my head down to get to the rim (to) get some offense going.”
The focal point of the offense at the start of the game was to get the ball inside to Brittany Panetti, who finished with 15 points. Tiber said they wanted to get her going after she was held scoreless in the win over Jacksonville.
While Panetti had success, it didn’t drop off when Olivia Noah came off the bench to replace her. Noah finished with 18 points and hit four 3-pointers.
The “Texas two-step” as Panetti calls it — with Panetti from Katy, Texas and Noah from Cypress, Texas — made a difference.
“The intensity level doesn’t drop,” Panetti said, who got in foul trouble and finished with four on the day. “When she comes in, it’s like a burst of fresh energy and we just continue to go, she’s a spark.”
The attention in the post opened up opportunities on the outside for others. Ivy Wallen was the catalyst there with her scoring, but she also dished out five assists, leading to points for her sister Emma Wallen (6) and Coulson (11).
Tiber, however, was most impressed when the Lions were able to get both Noah and Panetti in the game at the same time.
“It was really making them really think about how to guard,” Tiber said. “We can be an excellent basketball team when they’re playing together.”
While Tiber knows road games aren’t easy to come by, it becomes increasingly important in conference play, where the Lions remain perfect. Ivy Wallen said the team has a different outlook in conference road games, where each game matters as they work toward their goal a conference championship.
That also means there’s not much time for rest, as the Lions head to Lynchburg, Virginia, to play Liberty (9-7, 2-1) on Monday.
“We’re going to start preparing for Liberty tonight probably,” Wallen said.
