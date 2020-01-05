North Alabama women’s basketball is known for putting up high offensive numbers this season, but the Lions had to rely on their defense in a 54-51 win over North Florida on Saturday.
Whether it was four charges drawn by Kenysha Coulson or the 19 turnovers for North Florida, the Lions (10-3, 1-0 ASUN) gave themselves an opportunity by getting stops.
In the end, it was just enough offense, including 19 points from Emma Wallen and clutch free throws in the final frame from Coulson and Ivy Wallen, that sealed the win for UNA in its ASUN conference opener.
“I’m just proud of the effort of our kids,” head coach Missy Tiber said. “A never-die mentality.”
The Lions were in that mentality late particularly because the offense struggled in the first half. North Florida, led by 6-foot-4 forward Jazz Bond and sister of UNA’s Jaida Bond, were pesky defensively — especially inside the paint.
UNA didn’t have many opportunities to score — the Lions didn’t make a single 2-point shot in the first half — but Emma Wallen carried the offense with four 3-pointers.
“They were big,” Wallen said of North Florida. “Instead of going up strong, we were adjusting our shot. (But), in the second half, we started playing our game and that was the adjustment made.”
Tiber said she can’t remember the last time a team she coached didn't make a shot inside the 3-point line in one half. Ivy Wallen was held in check early but still finished with 14 points. Brittany Panetti had some success in the paint, but fouled out in the second half, finishing with five points and five rebounds.
Both teams struggled from the field throughout the game, with UNA shooting 29 percent and North Florida shooting 30 percent.
However, Tiber was pleased with how the Lions were able to manufacture layups in the final two quarters, which ultimately made the difference.
There were still mistakes, as the Lions finished with 20 turnovers, but UNA played solid defensively to counter the Ospreys. Coulson said taking charges is her specialty and is what Tiber preaches in practice.
“We knew that defense wins championships, we just have to do what we have to do,” Coulson said. “As long as we got stops then there was no way that they could win.”
Emma Wallen explained that defense was a major focus in the offseason.
The Lions know they can win games with their offense, but what beat them in the past was when a team forced them out of their game.
“We were pretty darn good defensively most of the night,” Tiber said. “(But) so were they.”
The game came down to the final seconds. UNA held on to a one-point lead but the Ospreys were in-bounding the ball. A pass to Jazz Bond in the paint grazed off her fingertips, the possession arrow went toward the Lions and it was a matter of made free throws.
The win gives the Lions a 1-0 start to ASUN play and came against the team that knocked them out of the conference tournament last season. The Lions' first home game in conference in 2018-2019 was a blowout loss to Florida Gulf Coast.
Coulson called it redemption from last season. Tiber sees it as a quality win overall.
“That’s a (conference) semifinal team from a year ago with four starters back,” Tiber said. “So it felt good to get that win against them.”
Moreover, it’s a positive start to a brand new season for UNA.
“Just to get our first conference win and keep going, because you play your first game you do have a little bit of pressure on you,” Tiber said. “I think you could see that a little bit in the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.