Missy Tiber calls this year’s North Alabama women’s basketball team “a fun group to be around.”
There’s a reason for that. The Lions are fresh off a 21-win season — their first while playing in Division I, and all five starters are returning from that team that advanced to the third round of the WBI tournament.
As good as last season was, Tiber is still pushing for improvement heading into UNA’s second season in the ASUN Conference. She is aware there are areas in which the Lions can improve as preseason practice moves toward the start of the regular season and knows UNA won’t be overlooked this year.
One immediate area in which Tiber is looking to improve is creating a deeper bench. All five starters averaged 28 or more minutes per game a year ago, including 34.9 minutes by point guard Ivy Wallen and 33.7 minutes per game by shooting guard Emma Wallen. That's a lot in the grind of a 28-game regular-season schedule
Savannah Stults, who graduated, averaged 20 minutes per game in a sixth-man role. After that, no one averaged more than 7.4 minutes per game.
Tiber, whose next win will be No. 100 with the Lions as she begins her seventh year, thought the extended minutes her starters logged might have taken a toll late in the season when the team lost 7 of its final 12 games after a 16-2 start.
“The key for our success this year is to have a deeper bench and we have that,” she said before a recent practice. “A year ago, our freshmen and our new kids, they just weren’t ready. I have a lot of confidence in them right now. They have worked really hard and they are doing some impressive things. They understand now things they are capable of doing and not doing.”
Tiber said it is understandable that it can be difficult for a high school player to make an immediate impact.
“I think that is a part of the adjustment from high school to college,” she said. “When you come from high school and you are the best player and get to college, well, guess what? Everybody is really good. You are no longer the best player, and sometimes that is shocking for them. They don’t always understand the dynamic of working together in a team setting. They have to learn that."
So far, Tiber said the returning role players and three newcomers have been doing well.
“I absolutely love our three newcomers — Jaida Bond, Jaila Roberts and Olivia Noah,” she said. “I think those three kids are going to be terrific players here.”
Developing a deeper bench also is important in an effort to keep the three players who had offseason surgery healthy. Ivy Wallen and Brittany Panetti had surgery to repair meniscus tears, while Kenysha Coulson had shoulder surgery. All are healthy now and Tiber wants them to stay that way.
Tiber hasn’t varied the preseason practice routine much while trying to integrate the talented newcomers with the veterans. She is confident the Lions’ style of play and the players in the system are conducive to continued success.
“It’s probably easier this year than ever before because you have those five kids who understand what you want every day, and they set the bar so high you are forced to come along,” she said. “If you don’t, you might get run over in practice because of the speed of things. This is a team that works extremely hard. They just play hard and set the tone for each other because they play so hard and they are extremely competitive.”
Better depth on the roster has made for some good battles in practice, and Tiber said that will only help in the long run.
“The middle of the year, some of the players got a little complacent,” she said. “They can’t do that right now. We have got kids who are ready to step right in behind somebody else, and I think they know that. It’s not a situation that you can take a day or two off and think that your position might not get taken. That could happen, and that’s a good level of competition to have.”
With the season-opener three weeks away, UNA is concentrating on fine-tuning its defensive schemes and working offensively to be more patient.
“We’re trying to get all defensive schemes and how we guard every single thing teams do,” Tiber said. “Sometimes that is overwhelming to kids, especially high school kids who have never really been taught anything on the defensive end. We’re making sure we are getting that in. Offensively, we have got a lot of kids that can score. We have to make sure we are getting the best shot every single time.”
UNA opens at home Nov. 7 against Virginia-Lynchburg.
