Two nights after North Alabama’s men’s basketball team ventured deep into Big Ten territory, the Lions women’s team will do the same.
UNA (2-0) is at Iowa today, looking to take down the defending Big Ten champion and remain unbeaten in three games this season. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
That said, coach Missy Tiber is aware the Lions face a daunting task in taking down Iowa (1-0), a team that has made 12 consecutive postseason appearances (10 NCAA, 2 WNIT).
“I want us to play real hard and be competitive,” she said. “Obviously this is an excellent team. They won the Big Ten championship a year ago. They have been a great program for a long time. We want to make the game competitive and play hard and try to get better.”
UNA has been dominant in its opening two wins, the most recent being an 86-60 win over Mississippi Valley State. But this is another level. Iowa has three senior starters, including a 6-foot-1 guard and a 6-3 post.
“They are big and physical,” Tiber said. “That’s going to be the big thing – their size and the physicality that these girls play with. That’s what Big Ten basketball is all about.”
Iowa beat Florida Atlantic 85-53 in its first game.
“They run as well, but they also pride themselves getting to the free throw line,” Tiber said. “That’s going to be huge – just guarding them and not giving up easy points at the free-throw stripe.”
After two blowout wins, Tiber hasn’t seen much from the Lions to quibble about. One area in which she is looking for improvement is in the paint.
“We gave up some easy cuts and some back door cuts (against MVSU), but overall defensively I was relatively pleased with what we did as far as being focused and maintaining the knowledge of the scouting report and taking that and implementing it on the court,” she said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of it. If we have any chance in this game, our kids need to be locked in. They need to know what is going on with the scouting report and be able to execute it.”
Today’s game also will give Tiber a glimpse of her new players in a tough road environment for the first time. Two road scrimmages helped acclimate the new players to games away from Flowers Hall, and she expects them to be fine.
“We chose to play two scrimmages on the road and I think it helped a little bit,” she said. “It got a little nervousness worked out of them. Then coming back and playing at home, so now they have four contests under their belt before we go into a game like this. I really like where some of our new kids are at right now,” she said.
