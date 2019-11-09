Mississippi Valley State (0-1) at North Alabama (1-0)
When: Today, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+, FM-97.1
Probable starters
MVSU: G Ayonna Cotton (5-9, Jr., 14 ppg); G Erin Smith (5-9, Sr., 10 ppg); F Shelli Thigpen (5-10, Jr., 9 ppg); F Diamond Wraggs (5-10, Jr., 5 ppg); F Nyla Smith (6-2, Sr., 3 ppg).
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16 ppg, 11 apg); G Ashley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 9 ppg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr., 22 ppg, 7 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 6 ppg, 55 rpg); G Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 12 ppg).
Game notes
UNA is going for its second straight home win today when Mississippi Valley State visits Flowers Hall. … The Lions handed coach Missy Tiber her 100th victory in her UNA career Thursday night with a 128-26 win over Virginia-Lynchburg…. The Lions set numerous school records in the win. … Mississippi Valley dropped its opener, 72-53, at Ole Miss. … MVSU led 17-12 after the first quarter of that game. … Lions beat MVSU 86-72 as Ivy Wallen scored 33 point. … Lions are 1-0 against the Devilettes. … Six UNA players reached double figures against Lynchburg, and no player logged more than 23 minutes.
— Gregg Dewalt
