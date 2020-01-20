When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: Flowers Hall, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable Starters
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16.8 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 13.1 ppg)
Stetson: G Tonysha Curry (5-10, Jr., 4.4 ppg); F Kennedi Colclough (6-0, Jr., 8.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg); F Day’Neshia Banks (5-10, Jr., 15.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg); G Jamiya Turner (5-9, Fr., 5.1 ppg); F Megan Vincent (6-4, Jr., 7.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg)
Game notes: This is the third meeting between the two programs, which split the series in the 2018-2019 season. … Stetson’s Day’Neshia Banks is the only player in the ASUN to average in the top 5 for both scoring (third) and rebounding (fifth). The Hatters are led by head coach Lynn Bria, who is in her 12th season with the program. Bria has led the Hatters to three ASUN championships and is the program’s winningest head coach. … Both Stetson and UNA are in the top four in the ASUN in rebounding. Stetson is ranked first, averaging 41.8 rebounds per game, while UNA is third with 40.1 per game. … The Lions lead the ASUN in 3-point percentage (36.6 percent) and 3-point defense (allowing 25.6 percent). … UNA is coming off a 74-63 loss to ASUN-leading Florida Gulf Coast. The Lions led by six with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter before the Eagles forced turnovers and went on a significant run to seal the win. … UNA’s Ivy Wallen is tied with FGCU’s Davion Wingate for the best scoring average in the ASUN with 16.8 points per game. … Senior guard Emma Wallen needs just two points to be third player in program history to reach 1,500 career points. … Head coach Missy Tiber is two wins away from 300 career coaching victories. … Next up, the Lions will travel to Kennesaw, Georgia, to play Kennesaw State on Jan. 27.
— Michael Hebert
