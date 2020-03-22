North Alabama senior tennis player Nina Linke found out the news the season was canceled from her head coach Brice Bishop after a short practice on Mar. 13.
As the only senior on the team and a native of Stuttgart, Germany, Linke was far from home when news broke of a virus affecting the world. Add in the fact this was supposed to be her last season with the Lions made it difficult to comprehend.
“In the first moment, we thought this was it,” Linke said. “We were all pretty sad and that’s basically the worst ending you can have of your college career.”
After an up and down start to the season in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Lions won four matches in a row, recently beating Western Kentucky on Mar. 9 at home, 4-3 before the news came down. UNA was set to begin ASUN play on March 26.
“We were winning and everybody was playing well… but honestly that’s what they had to do,” Linke said.
Linke credited her younger teammates for trying to keep her in good spirits.
She spent the next few days in Florence before flying on to go back to Germany, trying to beat any shutting down of international borders. There, she’ll be home with her family.
The situation in Germany will force her to stay inside and not workout, but she hopes to be able to run to stay in shape.
There was a glimmer of hope when both the ASUN and the NCAA announced the support of adjustments to rules regarding eligibility relief for student athletes who choose to pursue another season after the current one was cut short.
While Linke explained that she would welcome the opportunity, there are still many factors regarding the state of affairs with COVID-19 that, in her eyes, need to be sorted out first.
Linke plans to pursue a masters’ degree at UNA and to have the opportunity to play tennis again in the meantime is a “great opportunity.”
To find positives out of the situation, Linke looks to the future for hope.
“Obviously, I’ve thought about it,” Linke said. “(To be) eligible, (it) maybe sounds weird, but that’s a good part of this whole virus. We’ll just have to figure it out, but that takes time.”
