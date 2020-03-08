It looked as if North Alabama’s previous woes in the ASUN tournament would come back to bite them early on against Stetson, but the Lions’ defense took control in the second half in a 60-50 win Saturday in Flowers Hall.
Stetson jumped out to a 18-6 lead in the first quarter before UNA, as head coach Missy Tiber said, got the proverbial “monkey off their back” shaking out the nerves to go into halftime with a 41-34 lead.
The Lions (21-8) never trailed thereafter, limiting Stetson to just 32 percent from the field. Stetson’s top scorer Day’Neshia Banks had 17 in the first half, but failed to score in third quarter and finished with 25. Add in 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists from Ivy Wallen along with 13 from Brittany Panetti, and the Lions advanced to the second round for the first time in program history.
“That unfinished business is something that we’ve been bothered about. We knew that we’re a better team and we need to play better at the end of the year,” Tiber said. “We’ve done it now for four consecutive games, we’re just playing with a different purpose and a different passion.”
UNA hosts Liberty, which beat Kennesaw State 91-86, in Wednesday's second round.
While the Lions held control of the game in the second half, the Hatters refused to bow out pulling within single digits several times in the fourth quarter.
Panetti, who didn’t score in the first half, had 13 in the second, along with four big blocks that often led to easy transition buckets.
Panetti's play on both ends of the floor helped hold Stetson at bay down the stretch.
“When we get the defensive stops, you can really run in transition,” Panetti said. “It just helps getting the momentum back in the game and getting the pace back the way we wanted.”
Panetti had most of her success offensively with post moves on the right side of the paint, posting up Stetson defenders. A highlight play came with 6:25 left when Ivy Wallen threw a pass behind her shoulder to Panetti, who scored the layup and completed a 3-point play.
Wallen jokingly said she was worried about not turning it over, but trusted Panetti to make the play.
Although she made plays throughout the game offensively, Wallen helped close the game by sinking important free throws as the Lions finished 12 for 13 from the line. The lone miss came after she was inadvertently hit in the eye on a Stetson foul.
“We shoot free throws everyday, we know how important they are,” Wallen said. “it just showed that we wanted to win the game.”
While Tiber noted the efforts of Wallen and Panetti, she explained the game was won with contributions from everyone.
Freshman Jaida Bond scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds, often grabbing misses from her teammates to set up second-chance points on offense.
“I feel like Jaida could potentially start and play a lot more minutes on other teams,” Tiber said. “What she does for our program is remarkable. I'm just glad she’s a freshman, I just see so much bright side in her.”
UNA’s defense leading to transition opportunities helped the Lions win 21 games. Tiber said creating offense with defense is a must when playing bigger teams.
At this point of the season, it’s up to the players to execute. Although the Lions started out slow, Tiber thinks the nerves should be played out by the time UNA plays Liberty Wednesday at Flowers Hall.
“When you get to this stage, the players should be doing the leading and they're doing that right now," Tiber said. “On Wednesday night, you'll see a lot more relaxed team and we’ll play a lot more free.”
