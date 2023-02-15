Records: UNA (10-13, 5-7 ASUN), Eastern Kentucky (14-12, 7-6)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA: G Hina Suzuki (11.4 ppg), G Jade Moore (11.1 ppg), G/F Skyler Gill (10.4 ppg), G Alexis Callins (8.0 ppg), G Rhema Pegues (4.5 ppg).
Eastern Kentucky: G/F Antwainette Walker (21.1 ppg), G Marissa Mackins (12.6 ppg), G Danielle Rainey (12.3 ppg), G Alice Recanati (8.9 ppg), G/F Ariel Kirkwood (5.3 ppg).
Game notes: North Alabama won both matchups last season, including one in double overtime. … Eastern Kentucky snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Jacksonville State on Saturday. … The Lions are 4-6 in their last 10 games. … Walker leads the ASUN in scoring. The second highest is Florida Gulf Coast’s Tishara Morehouse with 16.3 ppg. Walker has recorded 24 straight games in double-figure scoring, including 13 games with 20 or more points and 10-plus rebounds. … UNA is 8-5 at home, but just 2-8 on the road. The wins were at Stetson and Jacksonville State. … The Colonels are 10-3 in their home arena. The losses were to Evansville, Lipscomb and Austin Peay. … Eastern Kentucky is tied for fifth in the league standings with Kennesaw State, while the Lions are in eighth place. … Moore ranks third in the ASUN in 3-point shooting at 41.5%. … UNA plays at Bellarmine on Saturday.
