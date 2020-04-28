The North Alabama women’s basketball team announced the signings of two players for the 2020-21 class, bringing the overall total to six incoming freshmen.
Jade Moore, a 5-foot-7 guard from St. Louis, and Eyglo Óskarsdóttir, a 6-foot-4 forward from Iceland, each signed Monday.
Moore played at Whitfield High School in St. Louis, where she shot over 40% from the 3-point line in her career. She helped lead her team to the state tournament this past season, marking the third time in four years. She averaged 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
UNA head coach Missy Tiber said what stuck out the most about Moore was her approach to playing. In every clip Tiber and the staff watched, if Moore wasn’t involved in a play, she was seen celebrating her teammates.
“We have built a selfless team and a family-type atmosphere and we want to make sure people are going to be willing to fit in to that,” Tiber said. “(And) she’s going to be perfect for that.”
It helps that Moore's also a really good player who played against top competition, Tiber said. As far as a player comparison, Tiber saw a lot of the same attributes in Moore that she’s seen with Jaida Bond, who had big games down the stretch for the Lions last season.
“She’s got the deepest range,” Tiber said of Moore. “She also has a lot of other skills: she can put the ball on the floor a little bit, she’s a good passer, we just really like her a lot. You can tell her ball skills are really good.”
Tiber said the staff quickly noticed Óskarsdóttir when they came across a highlight of her playing. She spent time playing for several international teams, including for Iceland’s national team in the 2018 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championships.
The staff liked what they saw and requested more film. Upon further review, they noticed Óskarsdóttir was a player who could provide length, size and also had the ability to shoot from the perimeter. She averaged 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season for Flöjnir, a club team in Iceland.
“She can be a presence for us on the interior,” Tiber said. “She’s probably going to have to work to develop her back-to-the-basket game, (but) she can shoot outside shots comfortably. She can pass the ball a little bit, so we’re really happy with that.”
The two players join the four other incoming freshmen who signed during the early signing period — Macey Lee, Olivia Knight, Alexis Callins and Sakyia White.
Overall, Tiber is pleased with the way recruiting shook out and is also expecting one to two transfer players to come in and potentially have an immediate impact.
“They’re all winners,” Tiber said of the recruits. “They all come from winning programs. They fit our system (and) we just really feel like they’re really good character kids, too.”
