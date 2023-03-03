FLORENCE — The rain started to lightly fall as North Alabama filed off the turf field on Thursday.
In a way, it seemed an appropriate reminder that offseason workouts — broken up by entertaining Twitter videos — are about to soon give way to fully padded drills. Spring practice, the first under coach Brent Dearmon, begins Tuesday. The spring game is set for April 13.
“You see these guys working out in T-shirts and shorts for two months now and it’s a little different when you put those pads on,” Dearmon said. “Really excited to see them and their energy and put them in adverse situations to see how they respond and who we can count on.”
It won’t be the only slight change upcoming. The Lions will soon have a new offensive line coach after Caleb Carbine took a senior offensive analyst position with Notre Dame last week.
Carbine was a graduate assistant under new Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker when Parker held the same position at West Virginia from 2020-21.
Dearmon said the decision on his offensive line coach should be made by Monday. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wewers will take over as recruiting coordinator.
“There’s a couple guys I’ve worked with in the past at different schools (and) weighing those guys out first because of the familiarity you have with guys you’ve worked with in the past,” Dearmon said. “With spring ball starting next week, you’d like to bring someone in who knows your lingo and how you think.
“You don’t want to bring someone in who speaks a new language and then, (with) those guys upfront, it takes them even longer to pick up a new language. It’s tough losing a guy this time of the year, but at least you’re not losing him at the end of July.”
Whomever is hired, should have an interesting group — that is breaking in three new starters — to work with.
Under Carbine, UNA rushed for just over 2,000 yards, 22 touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per carry despite a 1-10 record. It helped running back ShunDerrick Powell win co-ASUN offensive player of the year honors.
Right guard Fau Tai’Vai and now-graduated center Cameron Watson were named all-conference.
“It has been an absolute honor to be able to coach this special group of young men!” Carbine tweeted on Feb 24. “I can’t wait to watch them take on this world on and off the field! Thank you to (Chris Willis,) (Brent Dearmon,) (and Josh Looney) for the opportunity at UNA!”
And now, someone else will get the chance to see what they can do.
“It’s a phenomenal opportunity for him to go to Notre Dame and be with a great buddy of his,” Dearmon said. “The only thing that’s tough on us is you’re a week out of spring practice with a position that takes the most amount of communication.
“That’s why we’ll probably go with the direction that we’ll end up going.”
