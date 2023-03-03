Skyler Gill walked into Missy Tiber’s office and took a seat.
It was November, about a week before the season was set to begin and the North Alabama forward was there to discuss the team’s expectations and goals ahead of its first year as a full Division I member.
Halfway through, a pair of replica trophies sitting on a shelf were brought to her attention.
2021-22 ASUN defensive player of the year. 2021-22 ASUN freshman of the year.
“I just want to build off that,” Gill said then. “It’s hard to be consistently good. My thing this year is to just build off last year. Last year doesn’t even matter anymore. You gotta come back and help this team win and try to help everybody just be successful.”
It appears Gill was able to build off a successful freshman campaign quite well and those around the ASUN took notice.
The sophomore was announced as the league’s defensive player of the year on Friday. She was also selected second-team All-ASUN, which was her second straight season earning that honor as well.
Florida Gulf Coast’s TK Morehouse was named the ASUN player of the year. She was also the only unanimous all-conference selection. Eagles’ coach Karl Smesko was selected as the coach of the year. Eastern Kentucky’s Antwainette Walker the newcomer of the year. Austin Peay’s Samarre Hale won the inaugural sixth player of the year honors. Bellarmine’s Gracie Merkle was named the league’s top freshman.
Gill has a school-record 77 blocked shots going into Sunday’s conference tournament quarterfinals where the Lions (15-14) will play at Lipscomb (19-11).
The record Gill broke? The 76 she set in 2021-22. She now has 153 blocked shots over her first two seasons.
Overall, Gill is averaging 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in the 29 games she’s played to go along with 56 steals and 78 assists. She’s also tallied eight double-doubles.
