Throughout the regular season, the North Alabama men’s basketball team had been making a push for the ASUN to name Jacari Lane the conference’s freshman of the year.
The point guard not only won that award on Monday, but a little bit more too.
Lane was named the league’s sixth man of the year. It's the first time the conference has given out the award. He also earned a spot on the ASUN’s All-Freshman team.
Liberty's Darius McGhee won the ASUN's player of the year for the third straight season. Kennesaw State's Brandon Stroud picked up defensive player of the year honors, while Amir Abdur-Rahim was named the coached of the year after leading the Owls to the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Stetson's Jalen Blackmon was the league's newcomer of the year.
Lane is averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists while playing in all 31 of the Lions’ games. He started six, which all came at the end of the season.
The 13.3 points per game was the second-highest total on UNA behind Daniel Ortiz and the highest average among ASUN freshmen. He's scored in double figures 21 times with 15 of those coming off the bench.
Ortiz was named second-team All-ASUN.
The sophomore leads the Lions with 14.7 points per game. He's shooting 44% from the field and 42% from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures 21 times, including the 20-point mark nine times. He scored a career-high 32 points against North Florida.
Ortiz was an All-Freshman selection in 2022.
Off the court, Damian Forrest was selected to the All-Academic team.
The junior forward as a 3.83 GPA in finance and was previously selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District men’s basketball team. The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
Liberty's Kyle Rode was named the scholar-athlete of the year.
Forrest is averaging 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31 games for UNA. He also leads the Lions with 38 blocked shots.
UNA opens the ASUN tournament at Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
