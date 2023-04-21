FLORENCE — Hannah Price admitted she was a little nervous.
Interviews, she said, always make her feel that way. She claims she never knows what to say.
But a few minutes after she had popped out of the North Alabama locker room before an afternoon practice on Thursday, the Lions freshman pitcher adjusted accordingly. This school year — and season — has been a little bit of a learning experience that has required a less rigid approach.
Sometimes, it’s best to adapt when called for.
“It’s definitely been a change from high school to travel ball to here,” said Price, who twice helped lead Rogers to a pair of Class 4A runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. “It’s trying to find that balance of school and softball and everything, but so far, it’s going pretty well.”
The numbers certainly support that.
Price ranks third on UNA — behind fellow starters Maci Birdyshaw and Elena Escobar — in appearances (10), starts (8), complete games (3), shutouts (2), innings (45) and ERA (3.00). She has a 5-3 record and opponents are hitting just .232 against her. There’s also the 36 strikeouts to 11 walks.
Price’s best outing came against Kennesaw State two weeks ago. It ended with a five-hitter and six Ks to help the Lions complete the three-game sweep, all shutouts. UNA won that game 1-0.
“She’s exceeded my expectations,” coach Ashley Cozart said. “She’s so hard on herself. Even the other day when we (tied) North Florida, she had a great four innings. I think she had given up a run or a walk or something and she comes out and she’s frustrated and I told her, ‘Hannah, you did your job.’
“To be a freshman and be in that role to take innings away from Maci and Elena is huge. As a freshman she’s had some really huge innings and games for us.”
It was just a matter if Price was going to be able to fill that role when she arrived on campus in the fall. There had been talk about redshirting her initially.
The reason? Her shoulder and how far it had recovered.
A two-time first-team All-State pitcher at Rogers, including the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A pitcher of the year in 2021, Price missed all but a few innings of her senior year recovering from labrum surgery.
Price had actually managed to pitch through it as a junior and logged 504 strikeouts and a 0.79 ERA in 283 innings. Travel ball, too, thanks to a mixture of exercise and anti-inflammatories. It wasn’t until a trip to Andrews Sports Medicine — the practice owned by renowned orthopedic surgeon James Andrews — that discovered a tear in the rear of the labrum. Surgery was next.
One of Price’s first calls was to Cozart.
“I was terrified,” Price said. “I had a knee surgery before. I had torn my ACL and it’s something I use every pitch, but my shoulder is the key to everything. If I mess up my shoulder to where I can’t do anything, I’m done.
“I worked so hard to get here, so I was going into it terrified that I wasn’t going to be able to recover as quickly or as easily as I was supposed to and get back to where I was before. I felt that way all throughout travel ball that summer because I couldn’t get back to where I was.”
The rehab process was an ebb and flow of positive and negative results.
The physical part — three months in physical therapy and more outside it — was grueling, but the mental aspect was perhaps more. Price wasn’t seeing the results she wanted quickly enough. It didn’t help that she spent her final high school season sitting in the dugout cheering on her teammates instead of helping in the field.
The biggest question? Could she return to form and contribute at UNA? Doing so as a freshman had been one of her goals.
“I think we all knew what Hannah could do, but she didn’t really throw at all her senior year and having that surgery, you just never know what that’s going to do to a kid,” Cozart said. “All summer long, we talked as a coaching staff, wondering if she was going to be a redshirt, is she going to be a big piece of the puzzle.
“She came in and the first week of fall and was throwing really good and it was like, ‘OK. OK.’ She had a great fall season for us. If you go back and look at the numbers, she was one of our best pitchers and it was like, ‘This kid is going to help us.’”
This past fall, things began to click a little easier for Price, something she credits to both the coaching staff and her teammates. And like she did at Rogers, it didn't take Price long to impress.
“HP has been phenomenal,” catcher Georgia Land said. “... When this season started she was throwing gas and throwing hard and we were like, ‘Hannah, you got this.’ She came in hot and has been doing great in pressure situations.”
There are some times when those nervous jitters will reappear when Price is in the circle. They usually happen in the first or second innings. It’s a mental block, as she called it, she’s trying to work through.
It’s part of the reason she doesn’t mind putting in some extra work outside of team practice. Two or three times a week Price will head to Muscle Shoals to throw at Top Notch Elite Training. There’s always room to improve, she said.
Just a typical freshman.
“I think for this season, I want to end it the best I can possibly do,” Price said. “I’m hoping by the end of next season, I can get past these mental blocks because I want to be able to be out there and pitch to my full ability.
“I say by the time I’m done here, I want to be great and be great for them.”
Adjusted accordingly.
