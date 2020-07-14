Former North Alabama pitcher Tyler Joyner was named Gulf South Conference pitcher of the decade Tuesday.
Michael Schmidt (second base), Kyle Hubbuch (third base) and Chad Boughner (pitcher) made the all-decade second team.
A right-hander from East Brewton, Alabama, Joyner was 10-2 as a junior in 2017 with a 3.21 ERA. As a senior he was 8-5 with a 3.15 ERA.
He pitched over 100 innings both seasons, and he threw 13 complete games in 28 career starts. According to UNA, he is second on the school's all-time strikeout list (210) despite only playing for the Lions two years.
Joyner was drafted in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and is currently in their minor league system.
Schmidt, who is from Powder Springs, Georgia, had a .348 batting average and .462 on-base percentage as a junior in 2011. The next year, he batted .377 with a .482 on-base percentage. He stole 54 bases in 62 attempts over those two years.
Hubbuch, from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, holds school records of 39 career home runs and 383 career total bases, according to UNA. He made second-team all GSC as a junior in 2017 and first-team all-GSC the next year.
Boughner is from Florence and went to Florence High School, played at UNA in 2009 and again from 2011-13. He was the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association South Region pitcher of the year in 2012. His 115 strikeouts that year were second-most in the country, according to UNA.
