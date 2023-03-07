When the TSSAA released its state tournament bracket, Wayne County was staring at a familiar foe for its quarterfinal game.
The Wildcats (34-0) will face Dresden (25-7) at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in Murfreesboro, the same team they defeated in 2022’s semifinal game. They remember some things from last year’s game, but more preparation began as soon as the brackets were unveiled.
“They’re a very well-coached team,” Wayne County coach Molly Ashley said Monday. “They’ve got a really good point guard and she’s got pieces to go around her.”
On the other side of the bracket is a team remembered not as fondly from last season. A rematch with McKenzie wouldn’t take place until the state championship. But there’s other wins to collect before that scenario can come into effect.
“You don’t want to take anybody for granted,” Ashley said.
The Wildcats have spent a lot of time during this year’s undefeated campaign yearning for a chance to bring home a better trophy. After 34 games, the chance has arrived.
Last year’s trip to state was memorable — getting there is always worth celebrating — but the players might save their most overwhelming excitement when the final goal is met. So there’s a more serious tone, more like a business trip leading up to the games.
“Our motto this year has been ‘unfinished business,’” Ashley said. “We’re still excited and grateful to be back in this moment. … But I think the feeling is a little different. We were just excited to be there last year.
“This year, we understand we gotta take care of business.”
Outside of the two-hour drive and a bit fancier playing conditions, Wednesday — potentially Friday and Saturday especially — could feel like home games.
Their crowds haven’t disappointed yet, from the games in Waynesboro to the TimesDaily Classic championship at North Alabama. Hopefully, the students won’t have an option about being at state.
“We’re trying to get a pep bus together for our students,” Ashley said. “Our community support was amazing last year. It’s been amazing this year. So we’ll have a great crowd.”
Any lonely person remaining in town may need to make an excursion to get the usual goods and services.
“I think it will be definitely hard to find an open restaurant in Wayne County on Friday or Saturday,” Ashley laughed.
