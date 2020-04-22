Between turkeys and birdies, Cody Greenhill and Judd Ward are moving ever so slowly toward possibly reaching a dream.
The two Auburn baseball players, both Russellville High graduates, are both potential pro draft picks this summer, but the draft — its length, the process and even the preparation — are as unknown as when the pro season might start.
How many rounds will the draft be? How will signing bonuses be limited? How will teams make final decisions when, due to the pandemic, scouts aren’t allowed to have in-person contact with prospects?
“I know about as much as everybody else,” Greenhill, a right-handed pitcher, said.
“We’ll just see when it gets here,” said Ward, an outfielder. “I’m not very sure right now what will happen.”
The draft, in past years, was in June during the NCAA playoffs, lasted 40 rounds and included about 1,200 players being selected.
This year, with baseball shuttered due to the coronavirus, all that will change.
The draft will be in July and will be abbreviated. Current plans call for just five rounds — though there remains potential for 10 rounds — with players having to sign likely by Aug. 1.
Of course, all that could change again.
“I'm just hoping to get drafted,” Ward said. “We'll see how that goes, but I love Auburn, too, so it wouldn't hurt my feelings either way.”
Pro teams’ normal preparations for the draft have already been scuttled.
Rather than have scouts scour the nation checking on prospects they’ve identified over the last several years — or discovering an overlooked gem — teams are gathering no new information.
Auburn made it through less than a third of its schedule before playing its last game March 11, just before SEC play would have opened. That’s a time with warmer weather and more-rigorous competition.
“That’s what really stinks,” Greenhill said. “You put in all this time. Not just me, everybody. All the hard stuff was over with. It was time to have fun.”
Scouts aren’t allowed to have in-person contact with players, though they can watch previous video. But nothing taped since late March.
“I’ve talked to a few just about the basics and what they’re thinking,” Greenhill said. “But nobody really knows anything right now.”
Greenhill, brandishing a new pitch, was off to a tremendous start this year at Auburn. Armed with a slider learned from rookie pitching coach Tim Hudson, a 17-year major league veteran, Greenhill was shining.
In 12 2/3 innings, he had allowed no runs on five hits with one walk and 17 strikeouts.
“He was throwing it really well,” Ward understated.
Ward had a .365 on-base percentage with 16 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Ward’s first look at the slider was during the fall in an intrasquad scrimmage. Instead of a previous menu of fastballs and changeups, Ward was in for a surprise.
“It’s something that hitters haven’t seen because I haven’t had it over the years,” Greenhill said. “I knew he was sitting fastball.”
A measly flyout was the result, though Ward soon teased Greenhill. When they reached the dugout, Ward playfully bragged that he had “just missed it” and Greenhill “was lucky.”
They smiled.
Seriously, though: “Oh my gosh,” Ward said. “I didn’t know it was going to be that good. Played with him my whole life and never saw that pitch before.”
But, over the last month, they haven’t been able to hone their craft in game situations.
Greenhill has been home in Russellville where he has been able to enjoy a full turkey season. He’s throwing every day with the same arm-care routine — at least after an early-morning hunt.
“Normally, playing baseball, I don’t have as much time to go,” Greenhill said. “It’s different being able to go every morning.”
Ward has rotated between home and Auburn, with workouts and golf vs. Auburn teammate Tanner Burns, a regular feature. Beating Burns, Ward said, is a regular feature, too.
“I’m winning the tour right now. I think I’m 6-3,” Ward said, describing the duels as hotly competitive and decided by a stroke or two. “We get into it. We run our mouths when we play.”
Ward does not fear playful vengeance from Burns, a pitcher, when they get back on the field. No extra body armor needed.
“He knows better,” Ward said.
Greenhill and Burns are otherwise waiting to hit the field again. Even if it’s after the draft for a pro team.
“When you play, you know your career is going to come to a close, but this wasn’t like that,” Greenhill said. “We played that Wednesday night and found out that night. First, no fans and then it was canceled. Then they pushed the date to March 30 and then canceled everything.
“You go from playing and getting ready for SEC to sitting at home,” he said. “It’s an unexpected event. It’s life.
“You have to take what’s thrown at you.”
