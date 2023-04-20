Warriors 041923

LaSonia Mansfield developed the confidence and learned the necessary skills to enter the field of construction cleanup through the Warriors organization's Franchise Fund. [JEFF CHIU/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

SAN FRANCISCO — In a red hooded sweatshirt, hard hat and a pair of well-loved work boots, LaSonia Mansfield heads out alongside her daughter and forewoman, Deja Stocks, to survey the expansive construction site she is responsible for keeping safe and clean.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.