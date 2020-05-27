Waterloo hired former UNA football player Michael Williams as its new football coach Wednesday morning, according to principal Sabrena Malone.
Williams, who lives in Rogersville, has served as an assistant on the staff at alma mater Lauderdale County for the past 10 seasons.
He replaces Brad Palmer, who resigned after six seasons as Waterloo head coach.
Williams was inducted into the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. An offensive lineman, he started 54 consecutive games from 1992-95, helping the Lions win three NCAA Division II national titles.
He was a second-team all-American and first-team all-Gulf South Conference player as a senior.
Williams started his coaching career with a year on staff at Pell City and then coached nine years at Lexington, two at Muscle Shoals and three at Wilson.
This story will be updated.
