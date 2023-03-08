FLORENCE — The grins grew wider when thinking about the bragging rights they had acquired.
The thoughts of a pre-spring practice victory — though only days old — remain fresh. Some hardware might have to be in store. Maybe a celebration or two as well.
After all, winning the 10-team, month-long TikTok video competition for the North Alabama football team was by no means an easy feat. It required some creativity, a little bit of timing and yes, some acting skills — which had varying degrees of success — all for the goal of wooing an online audience to see who could come up with the most likes on Twitter.
In other words, some good old-fashioned brand building.
“It was a lot of fun,” quarterback Noah Walters said after the Lions' first practice of the spring Tuesday. "My team with (defensive coordinator Brock) Caraboa, we got the dub. We’re pretty proud of that.”
The idea worked its way to Florence courtesy of head coach Brent Dearmon — a past champion himself, according to Caraboa — from his time on the staff at Kansas. Each coach would select a roster of players to compete against their colleagues. It served as a way to not only build team camaraderie, but allow players and coaches to get to know each other better outside of practice or meetings. Learning to think outside the box and be collaborative didn’t hurt either.
It wasn’t any different at UNA.
“We said we weren’t going to lose and that’s the mindset in everything we do,” Caraboa said. “Whether that’s a TikTok challenge or sitting in the front row of a classroom or showing up first to meetings, that’s what we want to teach the guys. Winners do the right thing all the time, even if you’re playing Monopoly or whatever.
“Our guys really embraced that and had fun with it.”
The final pitted Caraboa’s group — Walters, DB Jacob Peters, DL Drew Beddingfield, WR JJ Evans, DL Elijah Hartnett, LB Gallil Guillaume, OL Edgar Amaya, WR Ollie Finch, P Thomas Dowis and LB Damion Fitzpatrick — against offensive coordinator Kevin Wewers.
Caraboa and company parodied the opening sequence of the 1990s sitcom “Full House" complete with music, identifiers and the music. Wewers’ did a version of “Jeopardy” with notable logos.
“I’ve told people, those two guys could possibly be the cheesiest, corniest guys on staff,” Dearmon grinned. “So to see those two make it to the final was shocking to me.”
Unfortunately, someone had to place second.
“Man, losing is never fun,” said defensive lineman Kam’ron Green, who was part of Wewers’ group. “I definitely thought we were going to win. But they love coach Caraboa, I love coach Caraboa, so I can’t trip.”
Even the previous rounds included quite a few memorable videos. There were singing competitions, dance offs, one on football position stereotypes, another on weight room stereotypes and reenactment of a high school commitment. Carabao’s group did a “Dumb ways to die” on the football field one, a personal favorite of Hartnett, despite it taking more than 20 takes to get it right. Wewers’ players filmed one with the UNA softball team where they tried to hit a few pitches. (Hint: It did not go well.)
But perhaps the favorite was Caraboa dancing to Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.”
“I didn’t get a chance to be part of the first video (my group did) because I was in class,” Beddingfield said. “But when I saw them post that first video with coach Caraboa doing that gyration — I don’t even know what that was — I just lost it. That was a funny one.”
How did the boss grade out his defensive coordinator?
“Maybe 3 or 2.5 out of 10,” Dearmon said.
But the real question. Who had the worst video?
“I’m not going to shame anyone,” Walters said with a smirk. “There were no bad videos. Everyone tried their best, but I know every single week we came in No. 1 and that’s what it’s all about.”
Other members of the winning team — after some back-and-forth — opted for a different route. Honestly, most times, is usually the best policy. After all, isn’t constructive criticism key to growth?
“We gonna call them out?” Harnett asked.
“What were you thinking?” Beddingfield responded.
“I’m thinking the ‘Meet the guys’ (from linebackers coach Deshaun Davis’ group),” Harnett retorted.
Said Beddingfield with a laugh: “OK. I’m not gonna lie, 'Meet the guys' was definitely the weakest video. Yeah, it introduced some of the players, but it was probably the simplest video you could do. You just put up old photos of them.”
“It’s all love though,” Harnett chimed in. It was all fun the whole time.”
True.
But perhaps Caraboa said it best while Harnett and Beddingfield were caught up in their discussion.
“Winners win.”
