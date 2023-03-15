Wednesday prep roundup: Brooks' Herndon does it all in win Staff reports Mar 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brooks’ Abby Herndon, shown last season, pitched a shutout against Sparkman on Wednesday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Abby Herndon's two-RBI day led Brooks to a 3-0 win over Sparkman on Wednesday. Baylee Darby knocked in the other RBI for the Lions (9-7).On the mound, Herndon pitched a shutout with 10 strikeouts and four hits allowed. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool bus crash injures 4 in Colbert CountyFormer Colbert sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive forceShirley Williams SelfJacob Christopher WilliamsMuscle Shoals Jail inmate dies from apparent suicideJerry HensonCafé de Frida inspired by owners' heritageSandra HuntSandra HuntShoals becomes regular riverboat stop Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll If the Republican presidential nomination was between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, who would you vote for? You voted: Trump: DeSantis: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
