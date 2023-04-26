centerpiece spotlight Wednesday's prep roundup | Ables, Hackleburg secure win over Red Bay Staff reports Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hackleburg’s Ellie Nichols, shown earlier this season, reached base twice on Wednesday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaylee Ables' bunt single in the bottom of the fourth inning provided a 6-5 walkoff for the Hackleburg softball team over Red Bay on Wednesday.Madi Browning tied the score on a passed ball in the previous at-bat. Ellie Nichols reached base twice for the Panthers (26-16), who have won seven straight. McKenna Young scored twice for the Tigers (12-20-1).• Winfield 8, Hamilton 7 (9 innings): Winfield scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on a Hamilton throwing error with two outs.Jessica Shotts and Madison Metcalf each scored twice for the Aggies (32-19).• Summertown 5, Wayne County 3: Isabel Luedeke hit a two-run homer, while Jac Keaton and Kelsey Carroll each reached base twice for the Wildcats (13-6).• Tullahoma 15, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 13: Ella Hillhouse homered, tripled, had RBI and four runs scored for the Wildcats (2-10), while Riley Myers reached base three times.--Baseball• Summertown 10, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 4: Kaidyn Smith and Truitt Kidd each reached base twice for the Wildcats (4-21), who have lost eight of their last 10. Kidd also scored two runs. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Zoology Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, second roundWoman pleads guilty to Florence murderBetty Ann Wilson GarrardFloyd SherrodGeorge Anthony 'Tony' HandleySandra C. JohnsonGlenda Faye Wright BurbankJimmie Lou SheltonTeresa Kay Estes Bergin Images Videos CommentedFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Is a $100 fine excessive for a person caught smoking or vaping in a car in Alabama when a child under 14 is present? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.