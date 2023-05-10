The Hackleburg softball team’s time at the Class 1A North Regional isn’t up yet.
And that was without the rain causing some games to be pushed back until Thursday.
Kaylee Ables’ sacrifice fly helped the Panthers beat Marion County in eight innings in an elimination game on Wednesday. Hackleburg (30-19) will face Athens Bible in another win-or-go-home game to see if it will play on.
Laine Steward threw a six-hitter for the Panthers. She struck out seven and walked one. Saylor Cooper went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
• Athens Bible 6, Belgreen 3: Morgan Vandiver reached base twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs in their season finale in a Class 1A North Regional elimination game.
• Lexington 6, Locust Fork 3: The Golden Bears (7-26) managed to avoid elimination in the Class 2A North Regional.
• Red Bat 10, Winson County 7: Gretchen Davis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Tigers (15-23-1) avoid elimination in the 2A North Regional. Emma Blackburn drew four walks and McKayla Young hit a two-run triple.
• Danville 7, Mars Hill 5: The Panthers will see if they can take advantage of their second shot to secure a berth to the Class 3A state tournament after Danville punched its ticket in the first qualifier game. It’s the Hawks first trip to the state tournament since 2007.
Mars Hill (27-12) will face the winner of Madison Academy/Winfield in the second qualifier game.
Emma Kate Wright scored twice for the Panthers against Danville, while Gracie Sanfield reached base three times and drove in two runs.
• Winfield 7, Colbert County 1: The Indians (14-27) were held to four hits in a 3A elimination game. Hallie Holland scored the run.
• Buckhorn 2, Muscle Shoals 0: Kaitlyn Trepanier tossed a two-hitter and stuck out seven for the Trojans (19-10), who were eliminated from the Class 6A North Regional. Trepanier and Lindsey Sockwell managed to have the team’s two hits.
• Mortimer Jordan 2, Muscle Shoals 1 (8 innings): Mortimer Jordan won on a sacrifice fly after the Trojans committed a two-base error. The Blue Devils forced the extra inning thanks to a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Julia Branscome had an RBI double for Muscle Shoals in the sixth.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 10, Marshall County 7: Elizabeth Hagan went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the Class 3A, District 10 tournament. Laney Kate King added three RBIs and Riley Myers scored three runs for the Wildcats (6-12).
