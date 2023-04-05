ROGERSVILLE — Lauderdale County scored in every inning of a 10-0 win against Clements on Wednesday.
Miles Edwards went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in run-rule shortened five-inning game. Tuck Green added two RBIs and pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out five for the Tigers (11-10).
Lauderdale County has now won five games in a row after dropping five straight.
• Haleyville 20, East Lawrence 1: Reese McNutt homered, had three RBIs and scored two runs to lead Haleyville’s offense, which scored 14 runs in the third inning. Evan Cagle and Blake Hood each had three RBIs for the Lions (7-18).
• Hackleburg 10, Vina 0: Aydan Beard pitched five two-hit innings with eight strikeouts for Hackleburg (16-7), and Ross Hudson had a monster day on offense. Hudson tallied three hits, including a triple, with seven RBIs.
• Brooks 6, West Limestone 3: Christian Chatterton reached base four times and scored two runs, while Nick Roberson reached twice and recorded an RBI for the Lions (9-5).
• Belgreen 12, Phillips 2: Alex Guidry and Ty Hamilton each drove in three runs for Belgreen (9-7). Landon Cox added two RBIs and struck out six in five innings pitched. Hayden Hulsey had an RBI for Phillips.
• Tharptown 11, Sheffield 6: Jackson Clement struck out six on the mound and went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored for Tharptown (6-16), while Logan Bevis added two RBIs. Bryant Doll recorded an RBI and scored two runs for the Bulldogs (12-10).
Softball
• Colbert Heights 10, Sheffield 3: Missey French reached base four times and Cloe Murphy drove in two runs for Colbert Heights (7-8). Cadence Kennedy had eight strikeouts over six innings pitched. Sheffield (3-6-2), which made seven errors defensively, got a hit and RBI from Ella Borden.
