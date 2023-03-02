CORNERSVILLE — Wayne County will be hosting a substate game for the second straight season.
The Wildcats have Kenzie Griggs, in part, to thank for that.
Griggs hit the go-ahead basket with 1.5 seconds left and then hit an insurance free throw to help Wayne County beat Huntland 55-52 in overtime for the Class 1A, Region 5 championship on Wednesday.
It’s the fourth time Wayne County (33-0) has had a game decided by single digits. The Wildcats beat Summertown by four on Nov. 17, Loretto by four on Dec. 5 and Deshler by five on Dec. 20 in the TimesDaily Classic.
Wayne County will host Perry County (21-7) on Saturday with the winner qualifying for the state tournament. The Wildcats were the 1A runner-ups last year, losing to McKenzie.
Huntland (21-12) will get the chance to see if it can beat McKenzie (22-7) on the road.
Blair Baugus scored a game-high 23 points for Wayne County. It’s the 10th time the sophomore has reached the 20-point mark.
Lauren Bryant added 12 and Griggs 10.
Jocy May led Huntland with 19 points, while Logan Mclennan had 14 and Yareli Avalos 10.
• Loretto 60, Summertown 39: Jenny Clifton was 8-of-9 on free throws and scored a season-high 22 points to lift the Mustangs to the 2A, Region 5 championship.
Clifton's previous high was 21 points in Monday's region semifinal win over Sycamore.
Ally Weathers followed with 21 points and was was 9-of-12 on free throws to help Loretto set up a final home game Saturday.
The Mustangs will host Gibson County (26-7) with the winner qualifying for the state tournament.
Ansley Burleson had 14 points for the Eagles (24-7), who will travel to Westview (28-1) on Saturday.
Loretto won its third region championship in five years. The Mustangs lost to Summertown in last year's region title game.
