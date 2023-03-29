Adisen Buie drove in four runs and Jerica Ray three to lead the Loretto softball team to a 12-3 win over Lawrence County (Tennessee) on Wednesday.
It is the first time the Mustangs have beaten the Wildcats since a 4-1 victory on May 1, 2019, according to Loretto's Gamechanger account and coachT.com. The Mustangs' previous four-game losing streak to Lawrence County was by a combined score of 42-6.
Briley Dover reached base four times, which included a triple, scored twice and added two RBIs for Loretto (3-6), which also got three runs scored from Aubrey Ezell.
Lakien Davis reached base three times for the Wildcats (2-5), while Laney Kate King and Miley Staggs both tripled.
• Hartselle 12, Florence 4: AG Malone hit a three-run homer for the Falcons (5-16-1).
• Vernon Hills (Ill.) 10, Colbert County 7: Kameryah Taylor and Kaylee Bryant each reached base twice for the Indians (6-16). Bryant also drove in a pair of runs.
• Mount Pleasant (Tenn.) 14, Cherokee 3: Destiny Trevino and Lazaria Mason homered for the Indians (10-14).
• Tharptown 7, Winston County 6: Alyssa Fischer scored the go-ahead run on a Lexie Little single in the top of the sixth inning for the Wildcats. Cortney Smith went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
Baseball
• Stow-Munroe (Ohio) 6, Deshler 3: Stow scored five unanswered runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Will Richards and Ayden Noyola reached base twice for the Tigers (16-8).
• Ardmore 7, Deshler 3: Jacob Allen scored twice for the Tigers, while Reese Wilson reached base twice and had two RBIs.
• Central 10, Wellborn 0: Jaden Smith threw a six-inning three hitter and struck out eight for the Wildcats (15-7). Hudson Haddock and Elijah Lambert each had two RBIs.
• Central 4, Cherokee County 2: Dallan Dorsett and Carson May each knocked in two runs for the Wildcats.
• Douglas 8, Wilson 5: Gage Wilson and Jamison Davis reached base twice for the Warriors (7-11), while Eli Smith scored two runs.
• Fort Payne 11, Wilson 1: Craig Tipper drove in the Warriors’ run in the third inning.
• Rogers 5-9, Destin (Fl.) 2-7: Quint Smith homered, reached base three other times and drove in six runs between the two games for the Pirates (10-8), while Darby Clemmons scored five of the team's 14 runs. Ty Caperton threw a five-inning four-hitter and struck out five in the first game.
