IMG_3898.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Wayne County's Michaela Gauian (25) goes up for shot against Collinwood during the teams' matchup on Feb. 1. [DAVID GLOVACH/TIMESDAILY]

WAYNESBORO — Blair Baugus scored 12 points and Lauren Bryant 11 to lead the Wayne County girls basketball team to a 69-19 rout of Santa Fe in the District 10-A semifinals on Wednesday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.