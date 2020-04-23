TUSCALOOSA — As anybody that's watched him play, it's not often Tua Tagovailoa is without a smile on his face.
That smile grew even bigger Thursday night when the dynamic Alabama quarterback was selected No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL draft.
“Man, I’m excited about this entire process. I’m excited that in about 24 hours I’ll know where I’ll be for probably the next 4-5 years,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “So that’s cool.”
Tagovailoa became the first Crimson Tide quarterback taken in the opening round since Richard Todd went No. 6 overall to the New York Jets in 1976.
Tagovailoa's selection also makes Alabama's Nick Saban the first college coach in the NFL's modern era to produce a first-round pick at every non-specialist position, according to the SEC Network.
The Hawaiian left-hander is also the 30th first-round pick from Alabama under Saban, and is the 11th Top-10 pick since 2009 when former Crimson Tide lineman Andre Smith went sixth to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa was cleared to return to active football activities following a four-month post-op evaluation March 9 and has since been training under the tutelage of former NFL quarterback-turned-Lipscomb Academy coach Trent Dilfer in Nashville. Tagovailoa underwent emergency surgery Nov. 18 in Houston to repair a right hip dislocation with a posterior wall fracture — an injury most commonly associated with high-speed motor vehicle accidents — suffered at Mississippi State on Nov. 16.
“When he was cleared medically at the four-month mark and everyone said the bone looks great — the joint’s intact, and there’s full blood flow,” Tagovailoa’s agent, Steinberg Sports and Entertainment president and chief operations officer Chris Cabott, said in late March. “I think it was at that point that everyone knew he had turned the corner and could resume and be the player he was (at Alabama).”
Tagovailoa's injury history is extensive with at least five major injuries that required surgery in three seasons at Alabama. That began with a fractured left index finger suffered the first week of spring practice in 2018 (which he reinjured just before the A-Day game a couple weeks later). Severe high-ankle sprains followed in both left and right ankles in December 2018 and October 2019, respectively, as well as the hip fracture last November.
That lengthy history prompted former NFL head coach-turned-ESPN analyst Rex Ryan to describe Tagovailoa as “the biggest gamble in the history of the NFL draft.”
Despite some similar rhetoric over the last few weeks, Tagovailoa has declared himself “100 percent (healthy) right now."
"I’m just ready to go play. It’s been four months too long,” Tagovailoa said in interviews with ESPN and the NFL Network in early April.
Tagovailoa leaves Alabama as one of the most prolific passers in program history. Along with his 22-2 record as Alabama’s starter, Tagovailoa’s 7,442 career passing yards ranks third at the school, less than 500 yards behind second-place John Parker Wilson (7,924 yards).
Tagovailoa also ranks No. 1 in school history in career completion percentage (69.3), career touchdowns (87 — 10 more than A.J. McCarron’s previous record), and total career touchdowns (96). Tagovailoa also ranked first and second with 43 and 33 touchdown passes in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He broke the single-season yardage mark with 4,156 total yards (averaging a school-record 277.1 yards per game) after throwing for a program-record 3,966 yards in 2018.
