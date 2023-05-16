FLORENCE — The Mars Hill softball team huddled under the awning covering the batting cages, moving in and out to take swings. A surprise rain shower moved practice off the field. About 20 minutes later, the sun returned.
So, the seniors had a request for coach Mollie Lowry. It was their final practice, and they wanted to end it with a little lighthearted competition. It was seniors and Lowry vs. the rest of the team in a minigame using tennis balls instead of softballs.
The senior-led team lacked in numbers, but not in runs. There wasn’t a much better way to finish their last practice at the school. And it certainly didn’t feel like they were playing in the state tournament later this week.
With the amount of experience the players have in postseason games, there’s no need to be intimidated.
“I think we know the pressure and we know how to handle it,” senior Emma Kate Wright said. “We’ve been there before. … We’re not necessarily comfortable, but we’re ready and we feel prepared.”
The Panthers finished as the Class 2A state runner-up last season. Several of the softball players were on the state championship basketball team just a couple months ago. They’re already back to playing must-win games, which they are pretty used to.
“They’ve grown up and matured a lot,” Lowry said. “It definitely is beneficial because it’s not this new atmosphere. But at the same time, they also know that there’s a lot expected of them because of that.”
Mars Hill (28-12) faces Beulah in its first Class 3A state tournament game on Wednesday. The players — seniors especially — shouldn’t have any trouble with the added pressure of playing in Oxford.
“I’m not trying to sound cocky, but it’s not new to us,” senior Ella Embry said. “The older girls are used to playing in postseason.”
A negative of the deep basketball run? There weren’t any softball practices, and several games were shaved off the front end of the schedule. The beginning of the season — Mars Hill started 4-6 before winning eight straight — had its share of rough moments.
By now, those issues have been mended. It just happened a bit later than expected.
“They won the state championship on a Friday, we hit on a Sunday afternoon for about an hour and we played on Monday,” Lowry said. “It was brutal. I think it was a month before we had an (on-field) practice.”
They were justifiably too busy to take swings or field grounders during the winter. The only option was figuring it out in games.
“It was kinda hard not being able to practice softball at all,” Wright said. “I’m so glad we made it in basketball, but I think it did affect us not being able to practice.”
The players, who haven’t had many days off this semester, admitted they’re pretty tired. But there’s only a few more games now. It shouldn’t be difficult to find the energy for them.
“I’m definitely feeling it at this point, but it’s just a little while longer,” Embry said. “We know what’s at the end, so we gotta keep going to get there.”
