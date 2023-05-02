Remembering brought out the smile. The laughs followed closely behind.
Oh yes, there are stories to tell about Bart Andrus, the Mars Hill cafeteria manager and assistant boys soccer coach who died Thursday night.
Sports stories? Check.
Tales of adventures and travels? Confirmed.
Countless others, too. The only problem was figuring out which was the best to tell and where exactly to start.
“You know those commercials with the most interesting man in the world?” Coach Joey Barrier asked with a grin. “That was Bart. He’s done a little bit of everything. The (players) have a shared note on their phones that everytime Bart would tell them a story about a place he’s been or something he’s done, they’d add it to the note. It’s like pages long.”
The thing about Andrus, he always found a way to make something lively. That applied to something off the pitch as equally as on it.
He was 73.
“One time we were bowling and he was a bigger fellow, but he managed to find a ball that fit in his hand and his fingers got stuck in there,” recalled senior Dylan Thrasher, who along with his brother Brycen were his grandsons.
“When he tried to throw it, it carried him with it. He flipped over like two lanes. It was so funny. Our grandmother said she wished she had gotten that on video.”
It didn’t take long for the brothers to share a laugh about that one. They had grown up seeing their grandfather in some role around Mars Hill almost every single day.
Andrus spent his last six years working in his dual role at Mars Hill — just in time to see his grandsons work their way up through the high school — trying to brighten up students’ days when they rolled through the cafeteria or on the pitch. He spent another five before that as a substitute teacher at the school.
He was also Brycen’s goalkeeping coach and stood behind the net during warmups offering up advice and encouragement, while still finding a way to attract a stray ball or two that never seemed to miss. He affectionately became known as a ball magnet, even long after his own playing career.
The day after Andrus died, Mars Hill played at Russellville. It was an emotional match. Dylan described it as “an empty spot you just can’t fill.”
“I remember warming up that last game against Russellville and he was always there to warm up me and (fellow keeper) Jesse (Parker),” said Brycen, a sophomore. “It was strange having to warm each other up and not having him there with us.”
Russellville honored Andrus with a moment of silence and presented a signed ball for the Trashers and the rest of the Panthers. Both teams huddled at midfield to offer their condolences and pay their respects before the Golden Tigers came away with a tough 1-0 win.
“I want to thank Russellville for what they did for us,” Barrier said. “It was a really, really hard night and they made it special. They gave us what (Mars Hill) would have done to honor this man had we played at home.”
The Panthers (10-4-3) wouldn’t mind getting a chance to honor Andrus some more. Mars Hill opens the Class 4A playoffs against St. John Paul II (11-4-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. After that, who knows?
Perhaps the Panthers will be able to make that shared note another line longer.
“I think it motivated us,” Dylan said. “I think we’ll show up. …”
“It really brought us together,” Brycen finished.
For another story to tell.
