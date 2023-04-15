Gregg Popovich placed his left thumb on the inside of his right wrist, paused for a couple of moments and then confirmed that, yes, he has a pulse.
It was also an indication when asked that yes, he is thinking about Victor Wembanyama.
There are very specific rules that teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of the 7-foot-3 French phenom with big-man height and elite guard skills who will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Essentially, because the 19-year-old is not officially in the draft yet, they can’t mention him.
So they don’t. And they don’t have to, either. Everyone knows what the teams who’ll be in the NBA lottery next month are hoping to have happen when those 14 ping-pong balls go into a hopper and determine the future for Wembanyama and the team that’s lucky enough to draft him.
“If I have a pulse and I’m in basketball, I’m probably going to think about the ping-pong balls or the lottery, I guess. I can do that, right? It’s not against the rules,” said Popovich, the San Antonio coach and all-time NBA wins leader. “I can’t talk about any players or anything, I guess. But I’m alive. I have ears, and I see TV. There’s a lottery, yes. I’ve thought about it. Duh.”
“Duh” also would be the appropriate answer when the lottery winner gets asked what they’ll do with the No. 1 pick. There is no debate. Wembanyama is the pick. A team that was really bad this season is probably going to get really good really fast.
They were woeful for Wemby. Now they’re waiting for Wemby.
“He’s a freak,” soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee Dirk Nowitzki said. “I mean, unbelievable. You always think you’ve seen it all during your life and your career and history of the league, and then somebody else comes along. Kevin Durant comes along, a 7-foot-2 two-guard. Now we have a 7-foot-4 two-guard. … This kid is unbelievable.”
Playing for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama leads the French league with averages of 21.3 points. 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. He makes going viral an everyday thing; his latest break-the-Internet moment was when he took a 3-pointer, missed it short, followed the shot and slammed it home in one motion, completely unbothered by the players who were in his way.
“Yeah, I’ve seen him,” Houston forward Jabari Smith Jr. said. “Yeah, he’s a problem.”
The teams with the three worst records this season — Detroit, Houston and San Antonio — have the best odds of winning the lottery, 14% apiece. Detroit got here by having its worst season in more than 40 years. Houston has now had back-to-back seasons of 60 losses. San Antonio had its third-worst season ever.
They were never in the playoff race. The team that wins the lottery will say it was all worth it. The others will feel at least some pang of disappointment, whether they say it or not.
“Talent-wise, I think he’s something that we’ve never seen before,” said Tony Parker, the former Spurs guard who’ll be going into the Hall of Fame later this year — and owned the team that Wembanyama played for in France last season.
Wembanyama — who keeps a relatively low public profile, rarely doing even postgame interviews despite worldwide interest in his every move — knows he captured the league’s attention long ago. LeBron James respectfully called him an alien last fall, Durant raves about Wembanyama’s game and French center Rudy Gobert said he knew at least three years ago that the teenager would be an enormous star.
Even Giannis Antetokounmpo marvels at Wembanyama, predicting he could be “one of the best to play this game.”
“We’ve got to get ready for this kid,” Antetokounmpo said.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.