BIRMINGHAM — Hugh Hargett followed slowly behind his coaches and teammates.
His head was down, covered partially by a towel. He didn’t have much energy left.
The senior was covered in sweat after playing 31 minutes in Mars Hill’s 63-56 loss to St. Luke’s in the Class 2A state semifinals Monday. His last game wasn’t much different than every other game he played.
The exhaustion was similar. The high scoring clip — a season-high 28 on Monday, including six 3-pointers — was the usual for Hargett. As always, there was no denying he used everything he had on the floor.
But this was the last time for him.
When that realization came, the sweat was replaced with tears. The towel started covering even more of his face.
“These past four years playing for Mars Hill,” Hargett said before having to stop, overcome with emotion. Coach Jim South patted him on the back. “The last four years have really been four of the best years of my life. I played with a great coach.
“I’m gonna miss it.”
The Panthers ended last year’s season ended as state runners-up. This season as state semifinalists. Following the Northwest Regional title, Mars Hill seemed ready to shut out last year and finish the job. But it isn’t exactly that easy.
Senior Connor Pigg wasn’t much in the talking mood. South couldn’t help but smile when recalling the things they did together. With two state appearances, it’s more than most teams can say.
“All the times we got to eat. All the times they came over to my house. If you knew how much time that we spent together,” South said. “These guys have included me as part of their family, so I’m gonna miss going out and scouting Red Bay. I’m gonna miss going and scouting out some of these teams.
“Making a little trip to Buc-ee’s or going to Chipotle and having a good time and eating. The friendships and just the closeness that this group has had, even going back to last year, is really special to me. I’m gonna miss the seniors.”
There are countless other stories to tell and memories to be reminisced eventually. Until then, thoughts of the heartbreaking loss will stick around.
Pigg scored 10 points for the Panthers (24-10). Brandon Cooks had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Mike Myles put in 16 points for St. Luke’s (16-11). Kamerion Chambers added 14.
Mars Hill trailed by 15 after the third quarter but trimmed it to one point with less than three minutes left. A few missed shots forced the Panthers to foul, and the Wildcats survived with free throws.
The Wildcats were the latest team to try keeping up with Hargett running all around the court and never being afraid to shoot. Myles, the primary defender on Hargett, cut off his coach to talk about his experience.
“I like (Hargett). That’s a nice kid,” a confident Myles said. “He had some tough shots. I mean, we know if we stopped (Hargett and Pigg), that was the game plan.”
The sting will linger for a while. When it’s gone, though, the seniors will have a lot to look back on.
“I know it’s tough right now because they hurt. I’m hurting,” South said. “I’m glad that they hopefully learned more about life from basketball. I couldn’t be more happy with this group.”
