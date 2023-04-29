RUSSELLVILLE — Logan White got loose in the bullpen, getting ready if needed as Russellville’s fifth-inning lead dwindled.
That, however, was during Game 2 of the Golden Tigers’ second-round series against Leeds in the Class 5A playoffs. About two hours beforehand, White tossed a complete game in Game 1, a 2-1 win for Russellville. The second game ended as a 9-5 final, and a second appearance from White ended up not being necessary.
“Always ready,” the senior said with a smile. He struck out three batters and gave up five hits on 81 pitches in the first game. Technically, the senior still had around 40 pitches to work with.
“We were gonna go to him to close it out if (Brayden Spurgeon) got in trouble there again,” coach Jess Smith said.
Spurgeon, who came in relief of Banks Langston in Game 2, walked seven batters in three innings pitched. Leeds (23-15) scored all five of its runs without benefit of a hit in the fifth inning. But he eventually found a bit more command.
It led to some mild celebrating for the Golden Tigers (22-13), who advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals. It’s not a spot they are too unfamiliar with. It's the seventh time in their last eight playoff appearances they've reached the third round. (All six previous times, Russellville has played in the championship series.)
Thanks to White, the team has confidence in any first game of a series.
“Best outing, yes,” senior catcher Shayden Romans said. “But not stuff-wise. He still dominated though.”
White agreed with the assessment. The Green Wave began hitting balls a bit harder in the late innings — Russellville benefited from a couple lineouts — but where his “stuff” lacked, the competitiveness didn’t.
“You just can’t let stuff phase you. If they hit it hard, sometimes you just have to tip your hat,” White said. “Just being in the playoff atmosphere. The last two rounds, we’ve turned it into another notch. The whole team has.”
White’s performance — though on a bigger stage — wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. The Golden Tigers have grown used to seeing him lead the pitching staff.
“I mean, the dude was lights out. I think that was his best outing of the year,” Smith said. “He’s toed the rubber for us and won almost every single time, but he was lights out. That’s what you need out of a senior-led staff, is their best outings as we progress in the playoffs.
“I thought for sure Logan had his best outing of the year.”
Eli Boutwell finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Game 2, while Neyland Baker drove in two runs. In Game 1, Cayden Johns hit a line drive to the Leeds’ left fielder, who failed to make the catch. The error scored runs from second and third.
Russellville won’t have to question who gets the ball in a Game 1, no matter which round it is.
“He believes in himself, no matter what,” Romans said. “No matter how long he goes, he’s gonna dominate.”
White has good reason to bring his best. And to throw whenever he’s needed.
“We don’t want it to be our last game, so we’re ready to go all the way,” White said. “We’re not gonna go down without a fight.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.