Step one for Wilson under third-year head coach Matt Poarch is to get back to the playoffs.
Before the Warriors can do that, however, they’ll need to pass the numbers test.
Poarch breaks it down, telling his players they’ll need to average over 30 points a game on offense to win a region championship. On defense, they’ll need to give up less than 14.
“If you make those two goals, it’s going to work out,” Poarch said. “And you’re going to have a good season.”
However, for the Warriors, it’s not just about the numbers. Players say they want to re-establish the winning culture set three years ago by former players like quarterback Tucker Brown and others.
In 2017, Wilson went 10-2, reaching double-figure wins for the first time since 1998. Over the last two seasons, the Warriors are a combined 5-13 with early-as-possible basketball starts.
“Their team chemistry was on point,” senior offensive lineman Mason Hanback said. “They knew everybody’s weakness, they knew what to work on with everybody, and I just want that for us. If we can get in that mindset, we’re all for one. We all have the same goal of making the playoffs and stuff. We’re going to win.”
--
Offense
The Warriors are looking to replace Chris Silva at quarterback, and both sophomore Devan Willis and junior Carson Terry will compete for the job.
Both players will still be starters regardless of who is under center, Poarch said. Terry played outside linebacker and tight end in 2019 and Willis played running back and outside linebacker.
“We feel confident in either one of them,” Poarch said. “That’s not a position you can win over the summer. That’s a position that you've kind of got to see them under the fire before you know who the guy is.”
Poarch said he’s confident with whoever is quarterback because of the players around them and the plan of offensive coordinator Jerry Mills.
So far, with the limited time they’ve had to work with, the Warriors plan to condense the offense. Rather than having a high number of plays, Wilson will focus on executing several to give it a chance to be productive.
Hanback and senior Alex Credille will lead on the line, and Austin Holt is back for his senior season at running back.
Terry can contribute at tight end if he’s not under center, but the Warriors also have junior receiver Bailey Clemmons returning.
Outside of the upperclassmen, the Warriors are confident with what they have.
“I feel like one of the good things about this year is that a lot of the young guys coming up, we know,” Credille said. “And we know that they can play those positions.”
--
Defense
Poarch said he feels good about what he has on the line and at linebacker, but he’s hoping the young secondary improves from last season.
Dylan Crouch is expected to lead the defense at linebacker along with Dylan Hunt, who also plays on the offensive line.
“(Crouch) is a guy that everybody can get behind,” Poarch said. “They really trust (him).”
Hunt got injured in the third game of the season last year and Poarch said he could tell the difference and he’s expected him to do big things in 2020.
In the secondary, Poarch said a majority of the players were young last season and have had a year to get stronger.
“You can see it in the way they move, they’re more confident and athletic,” Poarch said.
--
The rest
• Poarch is excited about the fact that there is less uncertainty between positions overall this upcoming season.
While the Warriors may still be working toward replicating the team chemistry of years past, Poarch said he can see more of a sense of trust among the players. In 2019, players were moved around in positions throughout the year as Wilson had a bit of a feeling out process.
Heading into this season, however, it feels different.
“That’s the thing that’s kind of exciting for these guys,” Poarch said. “They know who can play what, who should play and they kind of believe in each other. They’re excited to go out and attack the season starting out that way.”
• If Wilson wins a 4A, Region 8 championship, it will be historic. The Warriors’ last regular-season title was in 1990 when they won the Class 4A, Area 16 championship.
• Wilson has made the playoffs just four times in the last 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.