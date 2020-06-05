Cade Finley’s diet earlier this school year was a little different than most.
Fairly thin in high school at 6-foot-8, the 2018 Wilson grad now throwing for Mississippi State track and field is up to around 250 pounds following a mix of weightlifting and more frequent meals.
Finley found himself buying four- or five-packs of steaks for $20 at Sam’s Club and choosing other foods he liked, figuring if he needed more protein he might as well pick what tastes good.
His charge was to make sure he was adding “good” weight and not fat, and he was supposed to eat five or six meals a day.
“It’s not as fun as it sounds,” Finley said.
This past spring, as things turned out, wasn’t either. Instead of competing in SEC outdoors meets for the first time, Finley, like everyone else, learned in March his season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The four-time Class 4A state discus champion who has added the hammer throw to his job description will have to wait a little longer to earn similar athletic success at the college level.
“The whole team was a little bummed out, but we really didn’t have a choice,” he said.
--
Something old, something new
Finley began his college career academically at Northwest Shoals Community College in fall 2018 before heading to Mississippi State to join the track team. He had signed with MSU out of high school.
Despite also winning a Class 4A state title in shot put as a high school senior, Finley ditched the shot put and added hammer throw to his duties after arriving in Starkville.
The hammer throw — which Finley compares to shot put on a wire — involves heaving a 16-pound ball attached to a wire with a handle on the other end.
Cade is a third-generation track and field standout and his father, Joe Don, taught him the hammer throw when Cade was younger. Cade was not a fan.
“When you’re 160 pounds trying to throw that thing, it doesn’t go too well,” he said.
Finley hasn’t had a chance to compete in this yet, but he competed in the weight throw during the indoor season earlier this past semester. (The weight throw is an indoor alternative to the hammer throw involves a 35-pound ball better suited for limited space.)
He took first place in the event in the team’s intrasquad Maroon/Gray/White scrimmage last December, and he set a personal record of 12.17 meters (nearly 40 feet) during a meet in February.
April Thomas, the throwing coach for the Mississippi State track and field team, had faith Finley could excel in the event because of his athleticism.
Thomas joked he was so good at it she only wished he would have shown an interest in it at the start of the fall.
“He’s the type of person once he puts his mind to something, once he wants to learn how to do something, there’s no turning back,” she said.
Finley’s chances to practice hammer throw have been limited after he noticed the size of a divot in the ground each throw creates.
“If you throw that on the football field, the football coach isn’t going to like it,” he said.
Finley explained the hammer throw involves shifting weight from your heel to your toe. That’s different from the discus, for which you stay on your toes the whole time.
“The technique is a lot different from the discus and shot put,” he said. “There’s a lot more to it than I thought. Hopefully this time next year I’ll be used to it.”
Without a doubt, however, Finley’s primary event is the discus. He won Class 4A state championships in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. As a senior, his best discus throw at the state meet — 185 feet, 3 inches — was six feet ahead of anyone in any class in Alabama that year.
It is a state record in Class 4A.
Finley is currently throwing the discus consistently around 160 feet and occasionally stretches that to around 170 feet, but that doesn’t mean Finley has slipped. The college discus is almost 4½ pounds, nearly one pound heavier than a high school discus.
That might not sound like a big difference, but it is.
“It took me close to two weeks just to get a good throw off when I started,” Finley said.
Finley said he’s currently throwing three or four days a week and looks forward to what he can do at the college level in his signature event.
In high school, Finley knew he could win at discus without his best throw. That won’t be true in college.
He said his dad, Joe Don Finley, did a good job taking him to meets like the Texas Relays, where the competition was stiffer, so he could understand the challenges he would face.
“I think he kind of knew where I’d be ending up,” Finley said.
--
Settling into Starkville
Track and field does not get the attention that sports like football, basketball, baseball and softball get, but Finley said coach Chris Woods has high expectations and expects the Bulldogs to win SEC titles and compete for top 10 finishes nationally.
He is complimentary of Thomas, his throwing coach, who he said acts as kind of a second mom to players, keeps practices light and coaches with an open mind.
“She doesn’t run it like a dictatorship,” Finley said. “If you find something online and say ‘Hey, can I try this?’ she’s all for it.”
Thomas said she teases Finley at times for being so quiet at practice sometimes that she almost forgets he is there, but she appreciates Finley’s respect and willingness to learn.
“Everything we put in front of him, he was willing to do, he did and he’s doing now,” she said.
Finley is also enjoying the rest of his MSU experience. He is majoring in education and wants to teach in high school — maybe history — and coach track and field. He said classes have been going well.
He attended all but two home football games last season and said the announcement of Mike Leach as the new football coach was one of the most exciting moments on campus.
“It was kind of like Mardi Gras in Starkville,” he said.
The last few months have been no party for college athletes like Finley uncertain of what the upcoming season might look like.
Ideally, Finley will get to finally experience a full track and field season and do what he did in high school — show what a thrower he is.
“Hopefully I can get there and set some school records at Mississippi State and represent the Florence area and Shoals area well,” he said.
