FLORENCE — The routine was normal.
Less than 30 minutes before tipoff, North Alabama went through its warm-up routine — stretches, various shots, different ball-handling drills — as it prepared to take on Kennesaw State, the ASUN’s top team, Wednesday.
And there was plenty at stake. The Lions were on the cusp of securing their second six-game win streak in conference play since moving to Division I. A chance to move up to No. 4 in the league standings and with it, an opportunity to secure a home game for the league tournament.
But seated six chairs down on the visitors bench and dressed in street clothes was KJ Johnson. The point guard, who finished with a career-high 31 points in last week’s win over Eastern Kentucky, was only going to be a spectator due to an ankle injury.
Kennesaw State left after handing UNA a 79-66 loss with its top seed intact and the Lions still in fifth.
“They came in and put it on us,” Daniel Ortiz said. “They had it and took us out of the things we normally do. They were the more physical and more tough team tonight.
“But the reality of the situation is we have another game (against Jacksonville State) on Friday, so they’re not going to come in and feel bad for us if KJ’s there or not, whatever it is, they don’t care. They’re trying to get the dub. So reality is, we’ve got to keep going.”
No, an opponent isn’t going to care and the Owls didn’t. But that doesn’t mean missing Johnson, the team's second-leading scorer and facilitator, helped.
Nor did that Damian Forrest, Will Soucie and Dallas Howell — three of the Lions’ five starters — picked up a pair of fouls early in the first half and had to sit on the bench, forcing UNA to go with a smaller and less experienced lineup.
Detalian Brown, Aidan Kuhl, Eoin Nelson and Deraje Agabosi all saw extended playing time.
“I’m not going to sit here and say that doesn’t disrupt your team, but next man up,” coach Tony Pujol said of missing Johnson from his lineup. “You’ve got guys now who have been in the program all year and you get an opportunity to go in a play and we had some guys that did a good job for us and guys that didn’t.
“That’s one of the things we constantly talk to our guys about is you have to stay ready. KJ goes down and three of our five starters get two fouls (early). Eoin has to step in, Deraje has to step in and I think that’s where Kennesaw did a good job of exploiting that.
Kennesaw State (22-8, 14-3), in essence, made sure to close the bank early and lock the vault to remain atop the conference standings with Liberty beating Queens (North Carolina).
Chris Youngblood led Kennesaw State with 19 points. Demond Robinson, listed at 6-foot-8, posed a size mismatch with Forrest and Nelson on the bench. He finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Terrell Burden and Brandon Stroud added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
At times, the Lions (18-12, 10-7) looked and played more frantic and anxious than usual — an admission both from the players and Pujol. There were careless passes and head-scratching turnovers.
Ortiz finished with a game-high 24 points and Lane added 22, but they combined to make 14 of the team’s 22 field goals. No one else made more than three. The 37.9% UNA shot from the floor was a season low.
“It’s something we have to adjust to,” Lane said. “It’s hard playing with different guys when you’ve been playing with the same group for half the season. That’s just something we have to adjust to, that chemistry.”
They might find out Friday. Johnson’s status is still uncertain and will be determined over the next day or so.
But a win over Jacksonville State would be a nice way for the Lions to cap their regular season and perhaps get a home tournament game when it all shakes out.
Some ifs to think about.
“As for the fourth seed, if we’ve got to take it on the road, it is what it is,” Ortiz said. “Let’s get it. You know what I’m saying?”
