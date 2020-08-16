Hamilton’s 2020 season will have a familiar feel with several key changes.
After recording their most wins since 2013, the Aggies have moved back to Class 4A after two years in 5A.
And they’ll do it with a new head coach.
Longtime assistant Barry Peoples has been promoted after Rodney Stidham stepped down after 15 years and 113 wins, though Stidham will remain as an assistant.
Like so many other teams having to adjust to COVID rules and regulations, the Aggies have had to find time for getting workouts and field time accordingly.
But with the changes, senior running back Robbie Johnson said he has kept his faith in the group’s ability to prepare.
“We just have to keep working hard when we can in the offseason,” Johnson said. “With COVID going on, we still have to work hard because this basically determines how we are going to act during the season. If we are not grinding now, we can’t expect anything good during the season.”
The Aggies lost 18 seniors, with the majority from the offensive and defensive lines.
--
Offense
If the Aggies can patch the major holes on the offensive line, Hamilton hopes quarterback JD McCracken can lead what the Lions feel can be a strong offense.
“Our line will have to get used to protecting him,” Johnson said. “They are just young right now.”
Hamilton’s 18.5-point average last year was its worst in more than a decade.
“Once we can get in a groove, we are going to stay in that groove,” McCracken said. “After that, we will try and move the ball the best we can. The goal is to always get the ball down the field and score as many touchdowns as we can.”
--
Defense
The Aggies held their opponents to less than 20 points in six games last season after doing it just twice in 2018. Johnson, McCracken and senior tight end/defensive end Jayden Loving attributed that to an increase in preparation.
This year, Hamilton’s secondary will be “the strength” of the team, Peoples said. The Aggies return just one starter on the defensive line: Loving.
However, Peoples said he knows Loving, McCracken (who also plays linebacker) and Johnson (defensive back) will step up.
“We’ve got some kids that have played, but we are really going to have to prepare,” Peoples said. “Our leaders like these guys here and the ones that played last year will really have to teach them the rules on how to really get themselves prepared.”
--
The rest
• Hamilton’s move to 5A meant a revamped schedule. The Aggies have just one team back on the schedule from last year — Haleyville.
“Even though we dropped from 5A to 4A, I think our region combined with our non-region schedule is as tough as last year,” Peoples said. “It’s going to be tough, but we’ll be prepared.”
Nearby rivals Sulligent and Fayette County are back on the schedule.
“It’s just having the same mindset as last year,” Loving said. “Work as a team, play as a team and win as a team. If we do the same things, we should be successful.”
• The Aggies were one of 26 AHSAA teams to host a first-round playoff game last year and lose.
• Hamilton’s playoff berth last season ended a three-year absence from the postseason. The Aggies last went three years without the playoffs in 1986-88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.