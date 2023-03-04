SEC Tennessee LSU Basketball

Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, who scored 26 points, battled it out with LSU star Angel Reese on Saturday. [MIC SMITH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mic Smith

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points and Jordan Horston 17 as Tennessee rallied from 17 points down to defeat No. 4 LSU 69-67 Saturday night and reach its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship game since 2015.

