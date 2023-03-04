GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points and Jordan Horston 17 as Tennessee rallied from 17 points down to defeat No. 4 LSU 69-67 Saturday night and reach its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship game since 2015.
Jackson and Horston both had double-doubles, each with 10 rebounds in the improbable comeback.
LSU seemed in control, up 40-26 at halftime with Angel Reese and Alexis Morris leading the way. But Tennessee, behind Jackson and Horston, steadily reeled in the Tigers.
The Lady Vols will face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday for the league crown.
Jackson's basket tied it at 56 and Horston followed with two straight jumpers to give Tennessee its first lead at 60-58 with 5:12 to play.
The Tigers got within 68-67 on Morris' steal and breakaway layup with 1:24. They had the ball in the final 15 seconds when Reese was called for an offensive foul on her drive to the basket.
After Tess Darby made one of two foul shots, LSU got a final chance. But Morris' 35-footer at the buzzer was off-target.
The Lady Vols stormed the court and jumped around in celebration. They'll have to collect themselves quickly and refocus to face undefeated South Carolina for the trophy.
Reese finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds her 28th double-double in 30 games this season. Her six made free throws gave her 204 this year to break LSU's single-season mark set by Maree Jackson in 1977-78.
Morris ended with 20 points for the Tigers.
• No. 1 South Carolina 80, Ole Miss 51: Laeticia Amihere scored a game-high 17 points in an 80-51 win over Mississippi in the SEC semifinals on Saturday.
The undefeated Gamecocks are certainly talented with two-time SEC player of the year Aliyah Boston and leading scorer Zia Cooke. They're also deep with players like Victaria Saxton and Amihere filling major roles, helping South Carolina reach the conference tournament final for the eighth time in nine seasons.
Boston posted her 80th career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cooke had 14 points and Brea Beal, another starter, 13 for Gamecocks (31-0) who won their 37th straight game.
South Carolina needed a great escape at Mississippi two weeks ago, trailing late before forcing overtime and keeping its perfect season intact with a 64-57 victory.
The Gamecocks took the drama out of this one early with Cooke and Boston getting four points apiece and Beal adding a three-point play for a 13-4 lead less than seven minutes in. They stretched the lead to 15 points by halftime and were ahead by at least 20 points much of the final two quarters.
It was the second straight year Mississippi's tournament was ended in the semifinals by the Gamecocks.
Boston, who surpassed Sheila Foster’s school career double-double mark earlier this season, broke Foster’s career rebounding record of 1,427 that stood for more than four decades. Boston now has 1,432 in her four seasons.
South Carolina will look for its seventh tournament crown since 2015, along with a bit of payback since its last loss came in the final of this event a year ago to Kentucky.
South Carolina's defense, third in Division I in holding opponents to 50.9 points a game, was on full display. The Rebels made just two of their first 13 shots and had eight of their attempts blocked the first 20 minutes.
