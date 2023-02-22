HANCEVILLE — It wasn’t pleasing to the eye by any means. A plethora of turnovers, missed shots and foul calls was the highlight of an unpleasant first quarter.
Those things, however, were temporary for Mars Hill and permanent for Sulligent. The Panthers defeated the Blue Devils 48-36 in the Northwest Regional final on Wednesday.
There were some nerves to blame, but they faded. As Mars Hill built its lead, the feelings of excitement swelled. Then the final buzzer sounded and the hugs and high-fives were aplenty. The Panthers, for the first time since 2005, will appear at the state tournament.
Coach Flori Sweatt admitted reaching state wasn’t an initial goal of the season. But as the wins mounted — even with a tough schedule thanks to boys coach Jim South — and seventh-grader Belle Hill began to stand out, the goals became higher and higher.
“When we looked at our schedule in the beginning of the season, I talked to our men’s basketball coach and thought, ‘Oh, what did you do to us?’” Sweatt said. “As we played each game and we knew that we could hold our own against each team, I looked over at our other coaches and said, ‘we can be pretty good.’
“It didn’t hit at one moment, we just kind of felt it as our season progressed.”
After the first quarter, Mars Hill (24-5) led 4-3. Senior Emma Kate Wright had seen enough at that point. She finished the game 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting.
Best game of the season, given the magnitude of it?
“I don’t know, maybe,” Wright said. “It felt pretty good.”
Wright was as nervous as anyone on the team. But she had to be a leader as she had all season. There have been games where the defensive-minded Wright was needed. Or the pass-first Wright, when her teammates were feeling it.
Wednesday, Mars Hill needed the scoring version.
“I just really tried to get our team fired up,” Wright said. “I knew we were nervous. The whole team was nervous, and I was nervous. But I tried to not show it and really tried to fire them up. I think we just needed to get going.”
Hill scored 15 points. For Sulligent (29-3), Ella Wheeler scored 16 and Amiyah Johnson had 10.
The regional wasn’t the first time Wright stood out this year. When the Panthers play in the state tournament, she might need to do it again.
“EK has brought it. There’s several games I can think of where the girl you saw today is what we’ve seen before,” Sweatt said. “She does a lot of the dirty work that goes unnoticed sometimes. I saw it from the beginning of our season, but I’m glad everybody else can see it.”
A North Alabama softball signee, Wright probably didn’t expect her final high school softball season to be this delayed. Keeping basketball going a bit longer isn’t a bad thing, though.
So, she’s OK with softball getting pushed back? The ear-to-ear smile said it all.
“Yes,” Wright said. “I am.”
