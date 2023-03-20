FLORENCE — It’s only been 14 games, but Sam Williams’ shin guards already have the wear and tear of a full season’s work.
With a pitching staff full of seniors last year, Williams had an easier job behind the plate. This season, however, Mars Hill only has one pitcher with previous experience on varsity.
Oakley Bevis, a sophomore, got the start in the Panthers’ 10-2 win against Florence on Monday. Eighth-grader Brooks Campbell followed him. Junior Jack Irby — the lone arm with prior varsity innings — closed it out.
Williams gets to relax a little more each game now. There’s not as much dropping down and sliding around to block pitches in the dirt. He’s not constantly just hoping the next pitch will make it 60 feet.
“It’s getting much better,” Williams said. “It was a slow start at the beginning of the year with it, but everyone’s just starting to trust their stuff.”
HT Blanke’s two-run homer provided the only runs for the Falcons (7-9). Campbell, who allowed the home run, struck out five in 3⅓ innings for Mars Hill (11-3). The blemish didn’t seem to bother Campbell too much. With a lead, the Panthers preferred that to handing out walks.
“With inexperience, it’s all about getting experience,” Irby said of the younger pitchers. “Every game they get better.”
The offense has helped relax any pressure the pitchers may face so far. Monday was the eighth game Mars Hill has scored at least 10 runs. When games are close, Williams — a senior with plenty of experience — knows when to make a mound visit and say the right things.
“That’s invaluable,” coach Josh Willingham said. “Having a senior catcher that’s played since his freshman year at the varsity level. When you have a catcher with that kind of experience and he can help our young pitchers, like our eighth-grader that pitched second, it’s really nice to have him back there.
“It’s almost like he’s another coach on the field.”
Hugh Hargett had two hits and three RBIs for Mars Hill. Jay Dobbs had a pair of RBIs and a run scored, while Williams knocked in two runs.
As a sophomore last year, Irby had a lot of experience to look up to. Now, he’s the oldest pitcher on the team and finds himself answering a lot of the same questions he was asking.
When they aren’t on the mound, the pitchers may be getting tips from Irby in the dugout. And he leads by example when he takes the hill.
“I got quite a bit of experience last year,” Irby said. “They set a good example for me and I felt like I was ready (to be a leader).”
Despite the inexperience, the coaches see talent from the young pitchers. Williams just tries to keep things as simple as possible for them.
“They got a lot of talent,” Williams said. “For them just to slow down and realize, ‘I got a lot of talent, if I just throw strikes then I’ll be alright.’ For my job back there, it’s just to make sure they breathe and slow it down and play catch.”
Williams has found he has to do most of the talking to the pitchers, who are timid when it comes to mound visits. But he’s figured out a pretty good formula.
“A lot of times (they’re) real serious out there,” Williams said. “I tell them, ‘Hey man, you’re just working too fast.’ I’ll just try to tell them what they’re doing, maybe try to fix their mechanics and then crack a joke and we’re good to go.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.