FLORENCE — While he has been an avid record collector for decades, Mark Sandlin admitted he was skeptical about the resurgence of vinyl records that has taken place over the past several years.
But now he's convinced that vinyl is back and vinyl fans will have a chance to sort through racks of records at the Vinyl Junkies 2021 Spring Record Show on April 24.
The event is being held at the Florence Elks Lodge on Gresham Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
He said the Elks Club will be offering $5 barbecue plates.
As of April 9, Sandlin said there were 15 vendors with vinyl records and music related items for sale.
Sandlin said he put out the word to all the vendors who have attended previous shows and everyone was committed and paid within five days.
"As of right now, we have 15 confirmed vendors coming in from Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee," Sandlin said. "We've got a couple of heavy hitters coming in, too."
He said one is a veteran seller from Nashville, Tennessee, who specializes in 7 inch 45 RPM records, and the other is a distributor from Birmingham who specializes in second-hand and new vinyl LPs.
An avid record collector Sandlin said he didn't think the vinyl resurgence would last.
"I was just like, I don't see it," Sandlin said. "I just could not see these kids paying $25-$30 for these new presses, but they are."
He said the resurgence is being fueled by young people and middle aged fans.
"You never know what somebody is going to buy," Sandlin said. "Right now these kids are into Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin."
