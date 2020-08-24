MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,428 new cases of COVID-19 over Saturday and Sunday, leaving the seven-day average for new cases at a relatively steady 859.
Hospitals reported a total of 1,093 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Sunday, an increase of 26 from Saturday.
State hospitalizations due to the disease have been falling over the last few weeks after peaking at 1,613 on Aug. 6.
A total of 17 new deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the state’s cumulative death toll to 1,944. A total of 110,094 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.
The state’s Risk Indicator Dashboard showed only two counties — Walker and Greene — in the “very high risk” category based recent metrics for the virus spread in the local communities.
Bibb, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Franklin, Sumter and Washington counties were all in the “high risk” category, while all other counties are in moderate or low risk categories.
The state’s two largest universities have begun cracking down on student gatherings after photos circulated of large crowds at bars in Auburn and Tuscaloosa.
The University of Alabama on Friday announced a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of the classroom, including off campus parties and Greek life events.
“These behaviors are hindering our ability to continue the in-person experience this fall and the Capstone traditions we cherish,” said Myron Pope, vice president for student life.
Auburn University officials told AL.com Sunday that the school would be investigating the continued crowding of downtown bars after photos and videos showed young bar patrons flouting mask and social distancing guidelines.
Last week, the new GuideSafe Entry Testing platform GuideSafe reported testing about 75,000 college students statewide with a positivity rate of .75%.
On Friday, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that Alabama remains in the “red zone” for COVID-19 spread, but that numbers are headed in the right direction, the Associated Press reported.
He and state health officials announced the opening of free testing sites.
People will be given a kit to do a self-administered nasal swab at the sites and submit it for testing. People can register for the tests and find locations at www.doineedacovid19test.com
“The power to stop COVID lies in each and every one of our hands,” Adams said.
