By Alyssa Marks
Staff Writer
When Walt Aldridge considers the Shoals Storytelling Festival, his mind is immediately drawn to the late Dr. Bill Foster.
“He was such a great, colorful character who was a musician and quite a storyteller,” he said. “He was an English teacher, so he specialized in telling a lot of folk stories and that kind of thing.”
Aldridge said when Dr. Foster passed, the folks continuing the festival felt like there was a need to integrate some music, so Debbie Chaffin, the event organizer, asked him to take part for the first time.
“I had never done anything like it before, but it became something that I really enjoyed,” Aldridge said.
For Aldridge, the connection between storytelling and music is easy to make. He thinks about the fact that genres like country, folk, and bluegrass are all based on stories.
“A lot of times, it is even a story within a story,” he said. “The story told in the song and the story you tell about writing the song itself.”
Aldridge sees this year’s festival as an exciting one — it is the first in-person festival since 2019 after last year’s was held virtually.
He said while there are bigger and older storytelling festivals held in places around the country, he believes the Shoals Storytelling Festival is unique.
“The Shoals community itself is already set apart with its artistic festivals,” said Aldridge. “But for a storytelling festival, ours is just the right size. You do not have five different stages where you can only hear a few stories; it is a small, intimate setting, and you have one stage where you can settle in and hear the performers — and trust me, you will enjoy it.”
Aldridge said that his favorite part of being involved in the festival is hearing the other storytellers.
He said that he had never heard of something like the festival prior to his participation, and he was blown away by the craft of the storytellers in attendance.
“Getting to hear people like Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, and Delores Hydock — it is wonderful,” Aldridge said. “They work at developing these stories, figuring out how to best tell them. A lot goes into the telling of the stories, and when you hear them do what they do, you realize what a unique and wonderful talent they have to be able to captivate while they share stories.”
The other musicians who will be participating in the event with Aldridge are folks he knows well and admires. In fact, he said he thinks he is probably their biggest fan. He is honored he gets to share the stage with such excellent storytellers and musicians.
“It is something I have always enjoyed doing,” Aldridge said of his songwriting.
He believes that many folks think songwriters sit around and wait for inspiration to strike, or a muse to come along, but he emphasized that is not the case. Instead, he said it is a process of writing and developing a story every day, always trying to find something new.
“A lot goes into songwriting that folks do not realize,” Aldridge said. “The challenge is, you might come up with a story in your head, but you only have about 140 words to express it in. At the festival, we will tell the stories of how we got there.”
