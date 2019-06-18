Sunday's US win most-watched Women's World Cup group match

LOS ANGELES — The Americans' 3-0 win over Chile set a record for the most-watched group-stage Women's World Cup match on U.S. English-language television.
Fox drew 5,324,000 viewers for Sunday's game, topping 4,492,000 for the Americans' 0-0 group-stage draw against Sweden in 2015. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year's men's World Cup final.
In addition, Sunday's match averaged 84,000 viewers online, the second-most streamed Women's World Cup match.
The first two U.S. matches averaged 3,975,000, up 2 percent from 3,902,000 from four years ago.
The U.S. has advanced to the knockout stage and will finish group play on Thursday against Sweden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.