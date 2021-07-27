KILLEN — A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon about 4 miles north of Killen.
Patricia Mashburn, 81, was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving struck a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, when the driver failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Two passengers in the Malibu, both in their 20s, were transported to North Alabama Medical Center with minor injuries, the release stated.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and County Road 364.
Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.