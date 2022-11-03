DECATUR— Todd Keith Bragg, 58, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Decatur, AL. He was born on Monday, January 6, 1964, Brookley Air Force Base, Mobile, AL to Raymond Bragg and Dorothy Ann Lewter Bragg.
Todd lived in North Alabama area for approximately 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Bragg; wife, Joy Bragg; grandparents, A.D. and Mary Lewter and Rev. Ernest and Perline Bragg; and his aunt, Betty McNeil.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Ann Lewter Bragg; brothers, Brian Bragg and Corey Bragg; stepsons, Lawrence Anderson Jr. and William (Connie) Wheat; stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Fredrick); uncle, A.D. Lewter, Jr. (Barbara); aunt, Faye Pritchard; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service today, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, AL.
